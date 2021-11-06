Rugby: All Blacks star Braydon Ennor opens up on struggles with injury and illness

Braydon Ennor made his first test start against the United States last month. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks midfield Braydon Ennor knows the value in setting goals.

Since making his test debut in 2019, things haven't gone according to plan for the 24-year-old. After losing time early in 2020 when Covid-19 became a worldwide problem and halted the sporting world, Ennor suffered a further setback that September when he tore his ACL during the North v South exhibition match.

The injury required surgery and led to a lengthy stint on the sidelines, which ruled him out of playing any part of the All Blacks' Tri-Nations campaign at the end of 2022. While he was able to make his return to rugby for the Crusaders in May this year, he was again sidelined about a month later after suffering appendicitis.

It was a frustrating time in his young career, and one he said took a toll on him on a daily basis.

"I guess it's something we all go through one way or another as rugby players. It's part of the game. It was frustrating, especially because I had done my ACL in my other knee back in school, then I did the other one and just as I'm getting back into it my appendix ruptures on me.

"It's just all about keeping a clear mind and focusing on where you want to end up. There were times where I felt pretty awful about myself – lost a lot of weight and that sort of thing, not being able to eat properly and all those sorts of things with my appendix – but I just kept my mind on where I wanted to end up and that was here with the All Blacks, so I'm pretty grateful at where I've ended up."

Ultimately, it would be more than two years between tests for Ennor, who made his All Blacks return off the bench against Argentina in Brisbane in September, before starting in the side's win over the USA a fortnight ago.

In the test against the United States, Ennor was given the freedom to go out and play the game as he saw fit by coach Ian Foster and was able to show plenty of his skill set starting in the midfield before being shifted out to the wing later in the contest.

Utility value has been something Ennor has gotten used to throughout his professional career and said while he believes he is a midfielder, he has no issue with being deployed in different ways.

"I see myself as a centre, but through my career it's been made obvious that my skill set similarly suits the wing as well," Ennor said.

"They're all strings to my bow, and if it keeps me in this squad and gets me minutes on the field, I'm happy to play there."

On Sunday morning (NZ time), the 24-year-old will make his second test start when they run out against Italy, again pairing up with Quinn Tupaea in the midfield. It's a partnership that worked well for the All Blacks against the United States, with Foster noting his delight at the potential the combination has shown.

"I'm very optimistic," Foster said. "Both Quinn and Braydon have grown through this tour, they look very settled. I'd use the word comfortable, not that anyone can really be comfortable here, but they seem to be really confident in themselves.

"They bring their own little strengths; we've got a strong ball carrier and a great defender, and we've got a guy who's an equally good defender but also very quick in the way he attacks. There's a nice blend there and I can't wait to see it develop."