Rugby: Former All Black Malakai Fekitoa throws support behind proposed law change to allow players to represent a second nation

It's been more than three years since Malakai Fekitoa played his last test for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

It's been more than three years since Malakai Fekitoa played his last test for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Former All Black Malakai Fekitoa has thrown his support behind potential law changes that would allow players to represent more than one country in their careers without having to jump through hoops.

Fekitoa was due to make his debut for Tonga against England this weekend, returning to the test arena more than three years after his final appearance for the All Blacks. Despite being born and raised in Tonga, there was only one route to being eligible to play for the nation. If a player is eligible for a second country and hasn't played international rugby for three years, they can apply to play for that second nation in an Olympic sevens event. If approved, and picked, they can switch allegiances in all formats of the game.

Fekitoa represented Tonga in their unsuccessful bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, and became eligible to represent Tonga in the 15-man game in doing so. Former Wallabies loose forward Lopeti Timani also represented Tonga in the Olympic qualifying campaign and is in line to win his first cap for the 15-man side this weekend.

But while a shoulder injury has ruled Fekitoa out of his first Tongan debut, he said it shouldn't be such a hard process of players to represent more than on nation in their careers if they are eligible to do so.

"There are a lot of people who want to do it," Fekitoa told the BBC.

"Surely we can do something to grow the game so we don't see the All Blacks against Tonga being a 100-point difference.

"It is not going to affect England or the All Blacks - there is always new talent coming through. But to grow our game on the world stage, for the World Cup, we have to have the best players playing."

The route to representing a second nation could be made easier in the near future. World Rugby are set to vote on a rule change later this month which would allow players to opt to represent a second country, providing they have a "close and credible link" and three years have passed since they were last capped for their initial test nation.

It would be a welcome boost to emerging nations in the game, whose stocks are often limited due to top players from the country being given opportunities and pathways to make it to the top level in bigger rugby playing nations.

Former All Blacks fullback Charles Piutau is another who would be in line to represent Tonga under the proposed law change. Despite representing Tonga at Under 20s level and not having played for the All Blacks since 2016, he is unable to be selected for Tonga as he has not represented them in the Sevens arena.