The All Blacks are hoping to finish on a high after a rollercoaster season. Photo / Photosport

A test is never going to play out to a perfect script, but how the players involved adapt can go a long way in determining the result.

It’s a facet of the game that All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea says the side needs to get better in, admitting they have been “feeling stuck” in some parts of the game.

The All Blacks kick off their northern tour in Wales this weekend, looking to finish a rollercoaster season on a high note with tests against Wales, Scotland and England, following a scratchy 38-31 win over Japan last weekend.

A relatively inexperienced side took to the park in Tokyo for the All Blacks, with a number of players getting their first opportunity to play big minutes. But while that was the case, Savea said new combinations on the park shouldn’t be an excuse for not performing to the level they’re capable of.

“Stating facts, there were a few boys in that Japan game getting their first chance to play big minutes so there are different combinations and stuff like that. But there’s still no excuse; when you pull on that black jersey it’s demanded of you to perform really well,” Savea said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s frustrating, but it’s up to us players to be accountable to each other and be accountable to ourselves to be able to get out on the field and put in an individual performance and a team performance that we’re proud of.

“It’s never going to be perfect in a game. For us, it’s about, when we do have those bad moments, how we get back on the front foot and nail it. We’ll just have to wait and see these next couple of games.”

The All Blacks have been a team in flux this season, with several different combinations being fielded — particularly in the front row and midfield — as the side try to piece together their strongest outfit with an eye to the World Cup next year. They have also have changes in the coaching staff, with Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan joining the team in August.

Ardie Savea looks set to return to the All Blacks starting side after being rested for the Japan clash. Photo / Photosport

But while those changes might have impacted the side early, Savea said the group has been working together for long enough now to know what to expect.

“The boys are in a good place. We’re training well through the week, but we go out onto the field and in some parts of the game we’re feeling stuck, or we’re not playing the way we want to,” Savea said.

“I think that comes down to an individual thing and our mindset of how we go into games and execute the skillsets that we need to. We’ve had Joe, we’ve had Jase around for a while now, so that’s not an excuse. For us as players, it’s around being able to adapt fast, being able to problem solve out on the field and nail our task.”

While many of the regular starters will return this weekend, it is expected the All Blacks will have at least one fresh combination on the park with captain Sam Cane ruled out of the tour. Cane suffered a fractured cheekbone after a head clash with teammate David Havili late in the contest against Japan but was able to play on to the final whistle.

Cane has started at openside flanker in nine of the All Blacks’ 10 tests this year, only missing the final match of the Rugby Championship after suffering a head knock the week prior — again due to friendly fire with Havili.

Sam Whitelock will take over the captaincy for the remainder of the tour, with Savea and Beauden Barrett named as his deputies. Savea said he didn’t expect Cane’s absence to have any impact on his roles on the pack in the loose forwards department, and that it presented an opportunity for another player to get some good experience against the physical northern hemisphere sides.

The All Blacks will want as much out of this tour as possible, particularly given it will be their last in that part of the world before the World Cup. However, Savea didn’t think that fact played much of a role in the side’s desires heading into the next three tests.

“We just want to do well and perform well,” he said. “I don’t think we’re wanting to perform well so for the World Cup we go in feeling confident.

“I think for us, with the year we’ve had, we just want to stamp the foot down, put in a performance and be consistent in our performances and be proud of that.

“The way we’re training and the opportunities we’re seeing, it’s up to us players to go out there and pull the trigger. We’ve got three games coming up where we’ve got that opportunity.”