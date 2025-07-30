Just when that first game will take place is yet to be confirmed. The draw for the 2026 season is due to be released in the next fortnight. The practical completion date for the new One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha is April 20, 2026.
The stadium is being considered to host the Super Round over Anzac weekend (April 24-26) next year. Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge did little to temper expectations today by saying that the new stadium would be “the only place to be in New Zealand I think, that weekend”.
Mike Thorpe is a senior multimedia journalist for the Herald, based in Christchurch. He has been a broadcast journalist across television and radio for 20 years and joined the Herald in August 2024.