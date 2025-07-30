Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Crusaders coach Rob Penney is sticking around. Photo / Photosport

Rob Penney will continue as head coach of the Crusaders in 2026, after tasting his first Super Rugby Pacific success this year.

After a tumultuous and underwhelming campaign in his first season in 2024, the Crusaders bounced back to claim their 13th full title, defeating the Chiefs 16-12 in last month’s final.

The new deal is for one year only.

Penney retained his job 12 months ago following an in-depth external review and repaid the Crusaders’ board’s faith by delivering the Super Rugby Pacific trophy back to Crusaders HQ at Rugby Park.

He’ll be assisted by the same coaching group: James Marshall, Matt Todd, Dan Perrin and Brad Mooar.