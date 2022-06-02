Chris Wood (9) of New Zealand celebrates after scoring at Grand Hamad Stadium. Photo / Getty Images.

In his weekly Road to Doha column, Michael Burgess reveals all the latest All Whites news in the buildup to their World Cup playoff against Costa Rica on June 15.

Question mark remains over Chris Wood

A decision over the participation of Chris Wood in the clash with Peru in Barcelona (Monday NZT) will be delayed until the last minute, as the striker battles an Achilles niggle.

Wood trained for the first time on Wednesday in Marbella – after 10 days off – and was expected to have his first full session on Friday (local time).

The 30-year-old, who is arguably the most invaluable player across the New Zealand squad, only managed 109 minutes across the last five games of Newcastle's season.



"We will need to monitor him on a daily basis," coach Danny Hay told the Herald. " We have a great medical staff and he has huge trust in them but ultimately he is the master of his own destiny, in terms of knowing his body best. We won't risk him if he is feeling anything, particularly with an Achilles injury."

"I've got no doubt he will want to start but he is also sensible about his body, that's why he has had a pretty resilient career, not many setbacks. He has had something like 54 games over the course of the season and this is when you are going to be feeling it."

Chris Wood #9 of Team New Zealand celebrates with teammate Liberato Cacace. Photo / Getty Images.

Hay relishes Peru test

Hay is braced for a "pressure cooker" match against Peru in Barcelona, as the All Whites face their first hostile atmosphere since 2017 in Lima.

There are expected to be 30,000 Peruvian fans in Espanyol's RCDE stadium, which will created a formidable environment for the young New Zealand group after all of their recent matches – and the Tokyo Olympics – played out in front of empty stadiums.

"Pressure affects different people in different ways," said Hay. "When the bright lights come on we are going to have an acid test against Peru and we will see how people respond to that sort of pressure cooker environment."

It's a necessary test leading into the Costa Rica match, which remains the absolute priority. The team have trained well this week, with intensity increasing since the full 26-man squad has been in place from Tuesday.

Chris Wood celebrates with Winston Reid. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Fallon notes generation gap

As a member of the famed 2009-2010 All Whites team, current assistant coach Rory Fallon is well placed to compare the latest crop.

While much has been made of the potential of the current New Zealand group, Fallon has fond memories of the special side that made history in South Africa.

"We were mostly older – with a couple of younger ones – and a lot of us were long term pros," said Fallon. "You could say journeyman but there were also top pros that knew the ins and outs of playing in big games, big stadiums. Nothing really fazed us.

"In this new group there is a sprinkling of experience but others that haven't played that many first team games."

"That's a big difference but also playing wise it is much more technical now. The 2010 team was all about physicality and intimidation, doing well on set plays and then trying to play if there was time and space."

Qatar leave home as summer descends

The All Whites were joined in Marbella on Thursday by the Qatar national team, who have arrived in southern Spain for a prolonged pre-World Cup camp.

They will spend several weeks in the Iberian country – training and playing games – before relocating to Austria for another stint.

It's part of a strategy to escape the searing Doha heat in June and July, which can reach 45 degrees Celsius.

Though teams can train and play in air conditioned facilities, the harsh climate makes everything more difficult and precludes the option of double sessions in a day.

It's another reminder of the challenge facing the All Whites – and the other nations in the upcoming Intercontinental playoffs – with June international games rarely staged in Doha in the past.