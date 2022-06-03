Voyager 2021 media awards
Business Hub: Allbirds founder Tim Brown on growing revenue through Covid and the ESG backlash

7 minutes to read
Tim Brown at the Allbirds store at Britomart, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Allbirds' San Francisco-based co-founder and co-chief executive Tim Brown returned to New Zealand to see his parents for the first time in two years last month. The former All Whites captain also sat down with

