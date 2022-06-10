Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Road to Doha: Injury scare for All Whites star player ahead of World Cup qualifier

4 minutes to read
The All Whites coaching staff at the All Whites v Oman International Friendly Match at Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The All Whites coaching staff at the All Whites v Oman International Friendly Match at Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

In his weekly Road to Doha column, Michael Burgess reveals all the latest All Whites news in the buildup to their World Cup playoff against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Injury scare for All Whites star

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.