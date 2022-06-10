Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

It's broken, let's fix it: 40 ways to improve Super Rugby

6 minutes to read
Beauden Barrett of the Blues leads the team out ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific Quarter Final match between the Blues and the Highlanders at Eden Park. Photo / Getty Images.

It's obviously broken, so here's how to fix it. The NZME sports team has pulled together 40 ways to improve Super Rugby.

Crowds

Let the sun shine in: Daytime rugby, daytime rugby, daytime rugby. Play

