James McDonald on Via Sistina after winning the Cox Plate. Photo / Getty Images

James McDonald on Via Sistina after winning the Cox Plate. Photo / Getty Images

Vin Cox has been in racing long enough to know that “afterthoughts tend not to end well on a racetrack”.

Yulong’s general manager said it was this simple philosophy that acted as a main catalyst for the decision to miss the Melbourne Cup with rampaging Cox Plate winner Via Sistina, who will instead tackle the Group 1 Champions Stakes on Saturday week.

Cox confirmed the daughter of Fastnet Rock was not subjected to the mandatory standing CT scan required for all final acceptors in the Melbourne Cup and has instead enjoyed some quiet time at Macedon Lodge.

“We would desperately love to win a Melbourne Cup and we’ve probably got the best chance we’re ever going to have,” Cox said.

“But at the end of the day, the ultimate goal wasn’t the Melbourne Cup, it was the Cox Plate.