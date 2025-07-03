“If he does that, then all the advantage will be with him and under those circumstances, he would become the one to beat.”

While Mantra Blue has looked back to something like her best with her two recent victories, Butcher still thinks she has more to offer and is at her most potent when driven for speed.

“So I want to follow them and drive her that way but that may not be an easy way to beat American Me or even some of the others.”

One horse who could trouble both if he can begin well and get to the marker pegs is Twista, who has always appealed as a stayer and could be well suited by tonight’s 2700m.

Butcher has winning chances in tonight’s two other major races but both will also need racing luck, for different reasons.

Ocean Eyes is one of the favourites for the $34,000 Classique Landscapers Silk Road Trot but isn’t particularly well-off in the handicaps off 15m.

“Scotty [co-trainer Scott Phelan] is confident she will improve on her last start and she can win but it is a really even field so manners and racing luck will play a big role,” Butcher says.

Butcher will also partner Ultimate Racy Girl (R5, No 7) in the Silk Road Pacing heat as she chases her third win on end.

“She is flying but [a] 1700m race can be really difficult when you are drawn out there and have gate speed drawn inside you.

“A horse like Seaclusion drawn inside her could get across them early and be really hard to beat if she leads.”

The meeting and the Addington fixture that runs alongside it on Friday Night Lights give Team Telfer several opportunities to continue their incredible last six weeks in which they have gone from 20 wins behind then leader Michael House in the trainer’s premiership to 11 in front.

They have at least five winning chances across the two meetings tonight.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.