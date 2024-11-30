“I’m really happy with him as we have run into Te Akau with all of my two-year-olds all season and finished second,” Wynyard said. “To get it this time was nice.

“The goal is to get back here for the Karaka Millions and going around Ellerslie is a big asset, so with the track being a Soft5 today he should pull up really well and we can [go] on from here.

“He has come so much stronger and so much better from his first start and after his run at Te Rapa he has put on weight and I just can’t get on top of him.”

Elliot was pleased to see just how much Toretto had learnt from his first two starts and the professional way he got the job done to break his maiden status.

“He has been a little indifferent along the way and he ran into one of the better ones of Te Akau at his first run,” he said.

“He wasn’t completely screwed down for his second run and he went an enormous race and today he has put it all together so it is good to see him round it off and handle it going right-handed.

“He has come through them today and hit the line late which is good for a two-year-old.”

Toretto lifted his career earnings to $29,275 with the $17,250 winner’s cheque and that takes him to the top of the qualifying table for the $1 million TAB Karaka Millions 2YO (1200m), which will be contested at Ellerslie on January 25.

Purchased by Johno Benner under his Benner Racing banner from the Landsdowne Park draft for $165,000 during the Book 1 sale at Karaka earlier in the year, Toretto comes from an extended family that features a host of European stakes winners including the 2011 Champion stayer of Europe in triple group one winner Fame And Glory.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk