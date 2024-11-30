A strong late run carried consistent juvenile Toretto to his maiden victory when he took out the Mondiale VGL (1100m) at Ellerslie.
The Hollie Wynyard-trained son of Ardrossan had run into one better at his first two starts, finishing runner-up to Te Akau Racing runners at both Wanganui and Te Rapa before gaining a measure of revenge on the Matamata-based stable of Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson by downing their heavily supported representative In Haste on Saturday.
Rider Ryan Elliot gave Toretto plenty of time to find his feet in the early stages of the contest as Bellatrix set up the pace before being joined by In Haste approaching the home bend.
That pair were still in front early in the run home, however, Elliot had Toretto winding up nicely in centre track and with a couple of big bounds at the 150m he forged to the front to win comfortably by just on a length from In Haste with That’s Gold narrowly taking third from a brave Bellatrix.
Wynyard was pleased to gain a victory with her charge after being denied at his first two outings.