Idyllic is far from what Kate Hercock would describe the past 10 days, but a speedy mare with that name afforded her a moment of solace in Thursday’s Rose City Cars Levin Stakes (1200m) at Ōtaki.
Hercock tragically lost her fiance Danny Champion last Monday and the Ōtaki meeting was her first back in the saddle since his passing. In a competitive open sprint, she continued her association with Stephen and Kevin Gray’s Idyllic, of whom she partnered to win the Rating 75 1000m contest at Tauherenikau earlier this month.
The daughter of No Nay Never has trademark early speed, and despite being slightly slow away, she soon kicked up to take over the pacemaking role with Amend in close quarters. The $3.10 favourite Lazio settled in the one-one and was giving away a decent margin to Idyllic turning for home, but the mare was never in danger as she powered to victory by just shy of two lengths to Amend and Perfectsister.
Hercock saluted crossing the line and was understandably full of emotion returning to scale.
“Everyone thinks that I’m really tough, but at the end of the day, I’m still a human,” she said. “I know what we do for a job is tough, but I think the last seven days of my life has been the toughest part.