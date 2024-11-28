“The only reason you want to get out of bed is to live Dan’s dream of training the horses and making him proud.

“She’s an easy ride, she loves being out in front and she rates herself. She botched the start a little bit and I thought oh no, I’m going to be slow away, but she’s got such good turn of foot.

“When I got to the 400m, I thought right, this one’s for Danny. I did everything, I didn’t care if I was going to get excessive use of the stick today, I wasn’t getting beat.”

Idyllic is establishing herself as a serious prospect for the upcoming summer sprint features, with Kevin Gray expressing plenty of pride in the 6-year-old.

“She’s a front-running horse, she works that way, and I don’t do anything to try and change her,” he said.

“I’m very proud of her, she’s put on nearly 20kg since last year and she’s doing everything you want her to do.

“It’s not easy to get horses like this, John Cameron who manages and part-owns her has been very good to me and I’ve known him for a number of years. To have a horse like this for him, as well as the stable, I’m very pleased.

“I’d like to say that the young girl that does the work with her, she does everything on her and has been brilliant. She’s not an easy horse to ride, because man, can she pull.”

Initially passed in when presented by Wentwood Grange at the 2020 Karaka Yearling Sales, Idyllic was retained by breeder John Cameron and she has gone on to win five races from 17 starts and just shy of $130,000 in stakes. Out of a Lonhro mare Idlewild, Idyllic is a half-sister to promising filly Romilly, who contests Saturday’s Listed The O’Leary’s Fillies Stakes (1340m) at Wanganui.

The Grays have put in a nomination for the Gr.1 TAB Telegraph (1200m) at Trentham on January 4 where Idyllic currently sits a $41 chance on the TAB Futures market. – LOVERACING.NZ News Desk