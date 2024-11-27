The daughter of Iffraaj was given a quiet time by rider Masa Hashizume, with Scott and training partner Lance O’Sullivan more than satisfied with her progress.

“We were really pleased with her trial and she settled well, which was good, as last prep she was in a wee bit of a hurry,” he said.

“Masa knows her well and said she moved along strongly. She is coming up well.

“She will trial again on December 17 [at Pukekohe] and then go fresh up into the Telegraph [Group 1, 1200m], and that run will dictate which way she goes from there.”

Grail Seeker only made one appearance in the spring and produced a career-best performance to romp home in the Group 1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) event.

“Quite often, some of the 4-year-olds can go missing in the spring, and she had done her job,” Scott said.

“We put her away early and she has come back a big, powerful mare and a lot more mature, so she should have a good summer.”

The stable is blessed with an abundance of sprinting talent, with further black-type targets awaiting Lux Libertas and Waitak, respective last-start placegetters in the Group 2 Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1400m) and the Group 3 Counties Bowl (1100m).

“Lux Libertas has been amazing. She keeps lifting the bar and she’ll most likely run in the Group 3 1400m [J Swap Sprint] on Waikato Cup day,” Scott said.

“She continues to thrive and was given time early, and we’re getting it at the other end now.

“Waitak pleased us with the blinkers on – he raced kindly and hit the line well. The 1100m may have been a little sharp for him, and he could run in the Concorde [Group 3, 1200m] on Saturday week.”

Meanwhile, Wexford’s black-type hopes this weekend will rest with Checkmate in the Listed Armacup 3YO Stakes (1500m) at Ellerslie, while Uderzo is seen as an improver when he steps out in the NHR Group Handicap (1300m).

“Checkmate’s a promising horse and he’s obviously only just out of maidens, but we have a good opinion of him,” Scott said.

“While he lacks a bit of confidence and experience, we think he has plenty of ability, and he should run a strong 1500m and then hopefully move on to some of the better stuff over the summer months.”

Uderzo was unplaced when resuming at Te Rapa, but connections weren’t disappointed with his effort.

“His sectionals were pretty good. He got run off his feet a bit but he was hitting the line and he gets around Ellerslie well,” Scott said.

“A bit further will help him, and he’s in for a good summer as he handles the quick ground well.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk