Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Commentator’s role switch leaves trainer humbled at Taupō trials

By Paul Vettise
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Matamata trainer Andrew Scott. Photo / Nicole Troost

Matamata trainer Andrew Scott. Photo / Nicole Troost

Wexford Stables co-trainer Andrew Scott had an eventful start to the Taupō trial meeting, one he was happy to quickly move on from.

Scott had a brief glimpse of life behind the microphone on Tuesday after answering a call to fill in for commentator George Simon, who was stuck in traffic, and was grateful to hand the reins over to the voice of the north when he arrived at the course.

“It was a short-lived career, I’m telling you now – it was so much harder than you could imagine,” he said.

“I’ve got a much greater appreciation now of the job commentators do. I did two heats and that was enough for me.”

He was back in his usual role in time to see elite-level winner Grail Seeker stretch her legs in an open 900m heat ahead of her summer campaign.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The daughter of Iffraaj was given a quiet time by rider Masa Hashizume, with Scott and training partner Lance O’Sullivan more than satisfied with her progress.

“We were really pleased with her trial and she settled well, which was good, as last prep she was in a wee bit of a hurry,” he said.

“Masa knows her well and said she moved along strongly. She is coming up well.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“She will trial again on December 17 [at Pukekohe] and then go fresh up into the Telegraph [Group 1, 1200m], and that run will dictate which way she goes from there.”

Grail Seeker only made one appearance in the spring and produced a career-best performance to romp home in the Group 1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) event.

“Quite often, some of the 4-year-olds can go missing in the spring, and she had done her job,” Scott said.

“We put her away early and she has come back a big, powerful mare and a lot more mature, so she should have a good summer.”

The stable is blessed with an abundance of sprinting talent, with further black-type targets awaiting Lux Libertas and Waitak, respective last-start placegetters in the Group 2 Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1400m) and the Group 3 Counties Bowl (1100m).

“Lux Libertas has been amazing. She keeps lifting the bar and she’ll most likely run in the Group 3 1400m [J Swap Sprint] on Waikato Cup day,” Scott said.

“She continues to thrive and was given time early, and we’re getting it at the other end now.

“Waitak pleased us with the blinkers on – he raced kindly and hit the line well. The 1100m may have been a little sharp for him, and he could run in the Concorde [Group 3, 1200m] on Saturday week.”

Meanwhile, Wexford’s black-type hopes this weekend will rest with Checkmate in the Listed Armacup 3YO Stakes (1500m) at Ellerslie, while Uderzo is seen as an improver when he steps out in the NHR Group Handicap (1300m).

“Checkmate’s a promising horse and he’s obviously only just out of maidens, but we have a good opinion of him,” Scott said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“While he lacks a bit of confidence and experience, we think he has plenty of ability, and he should run a strong 1500m and then hopefully move on to some of the better stuff over the summer months.”

Uderzo was unplaced when resuming at Te Rapa, but connections weren’t disappointed with his effort.

“His sectionals were pretty good. He got run off his feet a bit but he was hitting the line and he gets around Ellerslie well,” Scott said.

“A bit further will help him, and he’s in for a good summer as he handles the quick ground well.”

LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing