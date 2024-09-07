So for Wexford Stables, it is mission accomplished, and Grail Seeker more than doubles in value with that crucial Group 1 secured.

“We couldn’t do it without the faith we have from owners and the hard work of our staff,” says Scott.

Cartwright was an unknown in New Zealand just a month ago, but will be in hot demand now, as he rode two other winners yesterday, his timing perfect, as he has arrived centre stage just as the domestic season starts to get serious.

“These are the races I came here to ride in, so just to be in the race was great, but to win my first Group 1, on a day when I rode three winners, it has to be my best ever day in racing.”

The race will leave plenty of questions around the favourites and how their failures affect their plans for the spring. Grail Seeker, on the other hand, was a $32 outsider for her first-up tilt at the Tarzino.

It was a day of dazzling performances and Cartwright was in the thick of it, as he also guided Poetic Champion to an all-the-way win in the El Roca Trophy for the 3-year-old boys.

The big speedster exploded clear at the top of the straight to win from the late-charging Savaglee.

Heavily-backed favourite Move To Strike faded after looming.

It proved another win for the bookies on a day when punters became an endangered species.

They did get some back, though, in the Gold Trail Stakes, as favourite Alabama Lass was too fast for a brave Captured By Love and an eye-catching Damask Rose.

Alabama Lass was pulled across the face of the field early by Sam Spratt to sit outside the leader and then applied no pressure, turning the race into a sprint up the straight, and the favourite was too sharp.

The fact she was able to relax will also boost her connections’ confidence she might be able to extend out to 1600m by November to tackle the 1000 Guineas at Riccarton.

