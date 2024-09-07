Australian jockey Matt Cartwright came to New Zealand to chase racing’s holy grail and a horse with the perfect name delivered it for him in the $400,000 Tarzino Trophy at Hastings on Saturday.
Four-year-old mare Grail Seeker gave Cartwright, who has been in the country for only a month, his biggest win as she roared past Faraglioni and Sacred Satono in the first Group 1 of the New Zealand thoroughbred season.
While Cartwright was stunned, so were punters, with hot favourite Crocetti finishing unplaced for the first time in his career after leading, while second favourite Bonny Lass also missed the placings, as the two leaders wilted.
But that would take nothing away from the wonderful training performance of Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott, who played the patient game to take Grail Seeker into the Tarzino fresh while most of her rivals had already had a run to fit them.
She suggested she was on target with a huge trial at Taupō two weeks ago but Group 1 wins fresh up over 1400m are rare, with most trainers preferring a 1200m lead-up race first.