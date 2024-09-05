The Lisa Cole-mentored hot $1.20 heat favourite He’s All Go ($1.60 and $1.07) was gallant when he chased after the pacemaker throughout to book his place in the decider. He got a touch-up when rounding the first turn, but Let Him Cook had already slipped the field.

“Initially, I was pretty disappointed with his race, but then on reflection, you look back at the circumstances from the week before when the traps didn’t lift.

“He copped a first-turn check in his heat and you can’t give away a start like that when they’re running time off the front. He can come out and blow them away,” said Brendon Cole about the White Horse Toaster-owned class act, who will be chasing after his sixth Group 1 victory from the four-trap.

Blazin’ Master ($7.50 and $1.85) is chasing after yet another Group 1 title, and his mentor Cole produced him to blaze through his heat in 30.18, while building a 6.75-length margin over his rivals.

“That was a really good heat run by him from trap eight – a top effort. He’s going to have to break quickly from the same draw and hopefully others inside him make mistakes.

“Look, he’s a month away from turning four and he’s coming up to 100 starts, but I tell you what, he certainly knows how to win Group races,” commented Cole.

Russian Ahead ($14 and $2.70) will have her first taste of black-type racing for Cole after her 7.25-length fourth in her heat performance behind Blazin’ Master.

“She’s stronger than what she showed in her heat. She should show up early from her good draw (2). She can run 30 seconds, but she must jump smartly,” explained Cole.

With Mum (Gaylene Turnwald) and Dad (Garry Cleeve) being away on holiday, it will be Sydney Cleeve who will be returning north with three contenders from the Canterbury-based kennels.

Jay Walker ($41 and $5) was solid when he ran on from the midfield when finishing 5.5 lengths astern of Let Him Cook. He is going to have to jump smartly from out in trap seven.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect him to go that good, being the first time he’s been on the track. He keeps on surprising me and he’s going from strength to strength.

“The downside is that he likes the rail – that’s where he is most comfortable. Hopefully he jumps and can clear the others before the first turn,” suggested Sydney Cleeve.

Who’s Jealous ($11 and $2.40) gamely led home the chase after Blazin’ Master.

“It might be difficult for him from his draw (6). Hopefully he won’t have any issues from there. He has raced exceptionally in the north before and he has come back from the trip really good,” said Cleeve.

Finishing resolutely just a further half-length behind was litter brother Charley Horse ($9 and $2.50), and he has drawn kindly in trap one.

“I thought it was an impressive heat run by him after he got turned sideways. I expect him to use his draw and put himself into the race.

“He is a happy dog, bouncing around like his normal self. I consider him to be our main chance,” declared Cleeve.

Alpha Rambo ($41 and $5) will take his place in the final, jumping from trap five, after he finished 7.25 lengths behind Let Him Cook for his conditioner Marcie Flipp.

“I thought he was unlucky in his heat when he copped a tap on the first turn, meaning he had to get going again. It was a good effort for Rambo to get up for fourth.

“He’s a marvellously consistent dog, who bounces back really good. I’m a bit worried about what might happen from his draw – it depends on the first turn. If Rambo jumps better, then yes, he can be right in it,” expressed Flipp.

The Cole kennels provide both reserves, with 9 Big Rime Bam ($16 and $3.10) and 10 Big Time Lauren ($21 and $3.10).

The Wanganui Cup is Race 9 at 7:23pm, and there will be Bonus Back Cash available on The TAB Dog (Box 3) all night – for more details, head to www.tab.co.nz.











