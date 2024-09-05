“He was called Xcellent and he just had that X-factor, he was amazing.

“Those kinds of horses, you just feel very fortunate to be a part of their story.”

Then 17 years on, Scott was back in the winner’s circle at Hastings, but this time alongside current training partner Lance O’Sullivan with Dark Destroyer. The Wexford partnership have also collected a Group 1 Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m) title with Pure Champion and a Group 1 Livamol Classic (2050m) with Willie Cazals.

“In any Group One, they are the pinnacle of our racing and are the races we want to win. Any winner at that level is very special, and we’ll be looking to do it all over again on Saturday.”

Leading the Wexford trio in tomorrow’s edition is Waitak, the spectacular winner of the Railway last season, who finished fourth to race-rival Bonny Lass in the Group 2 Foxbridge Plate when resuming at Te Rapa last month.

“We were very pleased with his run in the Foxbridge, he probably ran into ground that was slightly not to his liking and he didn’t have all favours in the run, but his performance was very good,” Scott said.

Masa Hashizume has been engaged for the ride aboard the son of Proisir, who will be joined by his well-performed stablemates Geriatrix and Grail Seeker in the feature.

Geriatrix picked up a quartet of victories in his 3-year-old term, including at Benchmark 78 level in Queensland, while Grail Seeker capped off a string of black-type placings with a deserved Group 2 Wellington Guineas (1400m) success in March.

“Geriatrix had a successful campaign in Brisbane, he’s a 4-year-old stallion that is very focused and we’ve got him very forward for this race,” Scott said.

“We brought him back to target the Tarzino, he missed a trial due to them being called off, but he’s done plenty of work at home and has trained the best of the three leading in.

“He’s going to make a strong account of himself and we believe he is up to this level on ability, it’s just whether this race may come a little bit soon for his ringcraft against proven Group 1 horses.

“Grail Seeker is a lovely mare and one that we think is going to get to this level, she’s certainly going to be competitive in this grade throughout the season.

“She’s struggled a little bit in training on the soft ground here at home, but at the trials, she went really well.

“She’s done a good load of work and will be forward for the weekend, she’s got a good draw which is a massive assist, and we think she will sprint very well fresh.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk