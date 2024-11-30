Advertisement
Racing: Right time of year for Meaningful Star to shine

By Richard Edmunds
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Meaningful Star prevails at Ellerslie yesterday. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Former Irish and Hong Kong galloper Meaningful Star picked up his second win from just three New Zealand starts when he came from near last to down a small but quality line-up in the Group 3 Great Northern Challenge Stakes (1600m) at Ellerslie on Saturday.

The 8-year-old son of Pivotal arrived in New Zealand in January after winning twice in his native Ireland before forging a successful career in Hong Kong, where he won on four occasions.

The good-looking chestnut joined the Byerley Park stable of Bruce Wallace and Grant Cooksley and made an eye-catching debut when finishing fourth over 1400m at Ellerslie in September.

That run brought him on nicely and he claimed his maiden New Zealand success in an open 1600m at Ellerslie a month ago before taking on his biggest challenge on Saturday, when he started the $3.90 favourite.

Rider Michael McNab was happy to position his mount near the rear of the field and was second-last with less than 600m to run and more than eight lengths from pacemakers Not Ideal and Saint Bathans.

Former Australian galloper Midnight Blue launched his bid rounding the home bend as he quickly collared the leaders and shot clear but McNab had Meaningful Star winding up powerfully as he launched his claim wider out.

Joined by Aegon and Taranaki visitor Sumi at the 150m, Meaningful Star fought best to land the major spoils from a game Aegon, with Sumi close up in third.

Cooksley was thrilled with the performance and how well the horse has adapted to New Zealand conditions.

“It was a very good win, as he got back a bit further than I thought he would,” Cooksley said. “He has done well and enjoys going out into a paddock. He’s a nice, relaxed horse. He’s easy to do anything with, and his best distance is 2000m, so he’ll be happiest when he gets to that.”

Cooksley indicated the major summer target for the horse would be the Group 1 Cambridge Stud Zabeel Stakes (2000m) at Ellerslie on Boxing Day, a race McNab feels will be ideal for him.

“He ran really well first up, won well the other day and has done it again,” McNab said. “He’s got good form up to Class 2 in Hong Kong and he’s going from strength to strength here, which is very encouraging. I think 2000m will be ideal for him, as he’s European-bred, so the further, the better.”

Raced by a group that includes Wallace and Cooksley, Meaningful Star has taken his career record to eight wins from 33 starts and $1.7 million in stakes.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

