Meaningful Star prevails at Ellerslie yesterday. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Former Irish and Hong Kong galloper Meaningful Star picked up his second win from just three New Zealand starts when he came from near last to down a small but quality line-up in the Group 3 Great Northern Challenge Stakes (1600m) at Ellerslie on Saturday.

The 8-year-old son of Pivotal arrived in New Zealand in January after winning twice in his native Ireland before forging a successful career in Hong Kong, where he won on four occasions.

The good-looking chestnut joined the Byerley Park stable of Bruce Wallace and Grant Cooksley and made an eye-catching debut when finishing fourth over 1400m at Ellerslie in September.

That run brought him on nicely and he claimed his maiden New Zealand success in an open 1600m at Ellerslie a month ago before taking on his biggest challenge on Saturday, when he started the $3.90 favourite.

Rider Michael McNab was happy to position his mount near the rear of the field and was second-last with less than 600m to run and more than eight lengths from pacemakers Not Ideal and Saint Bathans.