Luberon wins the Group 3 Sweynesse Stakes at Rotorua, on Sunday. Photo / Kenton Wright

Cambridge Stud’s outstanding weekend continued at Rotorua yesterday, with their exciting mare Luberon adding a valuable black-type success to her name in the Group 3 Sweynesse Stakes (1215m).

The previous day at Te Rapa, Snazzytavi carried the prominent yellow and black-chequered silks to victory in the Group 1 Livamol Classic (2040m) for Graham Richardson and Rogan Norvall, and it was the turn of the stud’s private trainer Lance Noble in the feature sprint, where Luberon was rated a $6.20 hope on the TAB tote.

A competitive field assembled in this year’s race, with a number of proven elite-level sprinters in the mix, while Luberon had put her hand up as a key chance with a strong resuming victory at Ellerslie last month, starting fourth-favourite with Bonny Lass on top at $3.20.

With Warren Kennedy in the saddle, Luberon was positively away from the gates before front-runner Farravallo took over the lead, with the mare settling midfield and off the fence.

Turning for home, Luberon trailed Navigator and ranged up on his outside to hit the lead at the 200m mark, before showing a sizzling turn of foot to kick clear by more than two lengths at the finish. Rising talent Navigator and Group 1 Railway (1200m) winner Waitak also put in strong performances to fill the trifecta.