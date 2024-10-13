Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Racing: Luberon caps top weekend for Stud in Sweynesse thriller

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Luberon wins the Group 3 Sweynesse Stakes at Rotorua, on Sunday. Photo / Kenton Wright

Luberon wins the Group 3 Sweynesse Stakes at Rotorua, on Sunday. Photo / Kenton Wright

Cambridge Stud’s outstanding weekend continued at Rotorua yesterday, with their exciting mare Luberon adding a valuable black-type success to her name in the Group 3 Sweynesse Stakes (1215m).

The previous day at Te Rapa, Snazzytavi carried the prominent yellow and black-chequered silks to victory in the Group 1 Livamol Classic (2040m) for Graham Richardson and Rogan Norvall, and it was the turn of the stud’s private trainer Lance Noble in the feature sprint, where Luberon was rated a $6.20 hope on the TAB tote.

A competitive field assembled in this year’s race, with a number of proven elite-level sprinters in the mix, while Luberon had put her hand up as a key chance with a strong resuming victory at Ellerslie last month, starting fourth-favourite with Bonny Lass on top at $3.20.

With Warren Kennedy in the saddle, Luberon was positively away from the gates before front-runner Farravallo took over the lead, with the mare settling midfield and off the fence.

Turning for home, Luberon trailed Navigator and ranged up on his outside to hit the lead at the 200m mark, before showing a sizzling turn of foot to kick clear by more than two lengths at the finish. Rising talent Navigator and Group 1 Railway (1200m) winner Waitak also put in strong performances to fill the trifecta.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Noble was thrilled with the performance, which was Luberon’s first stakes victory after placing in the Listed Challenge Stakes (1100m), Group 2 Auckland Guineas (1400m) and finishing fourth in the Group 1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m).

“She’s probably just fulfilling the promise she’s shown as a 3-year-old, a few things went wrong so this is very pleasing,” Noble said.

“She is a great advertisement for Embellish, and it tops off a great weekend for Cambridge Stud.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After the race, Kennedy indicated the shorter distances were now well suited to Luberon.

“Since we’ve brought her back to the sprints, I think she’s found her niche,” Kennedy said.

“Lance put those cheek pieces on her and it’s done the trick, they went at a good pace up front and she was a little bit fierce for me, but when she saw daylight, she’s picked them up really quickly and easily.

“It was just a hands-and-heels ride.”

Luberon has now earned $196,875 in stakes with five wins from just 10 starts.

A daughter of Cambridge Stud stallion Embellish, Luberon was bred by her owners Brendan and Jo Lindsay who operate the farm.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing