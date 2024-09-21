Luberon in action. Photo / Wright Race Images

A pair of classy three-year-olds from last season made a bold return to racing at Ellerslie on Saturday, with Cambridge Stud homebred Luberon digging deep to just pip Pericles in the Sistema (1200m).

Luberon has been a first-crop flagbearer for Cambridge Stud stallion Embellish, starting with a black-type placing in the Listed Counties Challenge Stakes (1100m) as a spring two-year-old. She added two wins as a three-year-old last season, along with a placing in the Group 2 Auckland Guineas (1400m) and a brave fourth in the Group 1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m).

Her up-and-down season also saw her throw away a likely victory in the Group 3 Soliloquy Stakes (1400m) at Pukekohe when she veered across the track in the home straight and collided with the outside running rail, and in her final three-year-old appearance, she finished at the tail of the field when strongly supported in the Group 2 Westbury Classic (1400m) in January and was found to have a heart murmur. Trainer Lance Noble gave Luberon a long spell and then trialled her three times leading into Saturday’s four-year-old debut, recording a win and two second placings.

Among her opposition at Ellerslie was the Pam Gerard-trained Pericles. The Rubick gelding was a three-time winner last season including the Listed Uncle Remus Stakes (1200m) in February, which was run over the same course and distance as Saturday’s Rating 75 sprint.

The race presented stern first-up challenges for Luberon and Pericles, carrying 58.5kg and 59kg respectively and taking on the likes of proven black-type performer Merchant Queen and unbeaten up-and-comer Twain. But the quality the two topweights showed as three-year-olds last season brought them to the fore.