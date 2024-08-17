Justaskme winning at New Plymouth on Saturday. Photo / Peter Rubery, Race Images Palmerston North

It may have taken a few more races than expected but there couldn’t have been a more fitting result for local trainer Allan Sharrock as his great mate Justaskme provided his mentor with his 1000th New Zealand win in the training ranks at New Plymouth on Saturday.

Sharrock entered the day on 999 victories and was confidently expected to pick up victory in one of the opening races on the card, however, he had to play the bridesmaid role as Tisse, Bella Timing and Indian Gold all filled the runner-up position in their respective events.

By the time the fifth event on the card rolled around, many were thinking this wasn’t to be Sharrock’s day, however, the nine-year-old warhorse Justaskme wasn’t having any of that as he produced a typical dogged effort to come from last in the hands of apprentice Rihaan Goyaram to collect career win number 13 and his sixth on his home patch.

Despite settling last of the nine runners, Justaskme travelled sweetly in the testing Heavy10 track conditions on offer with Goyaram setting him alight at the 800m to circle the field out wide and hit the front turning for home.

Justaskme was resolute in his desire and held all challengers at bay as he coasted home to win the Makita 1800 by three lengths from Soldier Boy, who chased hard down the straight, along with third-placed runner Sacred Pearl.