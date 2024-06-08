La Crique recorded a brave win in a A$500,000 race in Brisbane on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi mare La Crique earned redemption and a rest with her brave win in a A$500,000 race in Brisbane on Saturday.

The little girl with the big heart came from third last in the hands of James McDonald to streak clear in the final stages of the Magic Millions National Classic in what was only her second Australian start.

Her first came 19 months ago when she started favourite in the Group 1 Empire Rose at Flemington but could manage only fourth, with trainers Katrina and Simon Alexander bringing her home from that trip feeling she had never reached her peak.

They were determined to show Australians a better version of La Crique this time and found the perfect race on Saturday, a weight-for-age 1600m for the girls which set up ideally for La Crique.

While she got off the bit in the middle stages the daughter of Vadamos simply had too much class and heart in the final 300m and took her stake earnings over $1m.

But before McDonald even returned to scale co-trainer Simon Alexander knew the win may be it for La Crique this season, a one-and-done Queensland assault.

“I turned to one of the owners and said we won’t be going to the Tatts Tiara,” Alexander told the Herald.

That 1400m race back at Eagle Farm was a potential target but would mean reverting back to 1400m and while La Crique may be competitive at that distance when fresh this victory suggested she is more ready to step up to 2000m next start rather than drop back.

“We knew that by the way she raced so it was pretty obvious and James confirmed that with his comments,” says Alexander.

“There aren’t really any 2000m type races here for her in the next month so I’d say she will have a break now.

“She can have a spell over here in the warmer weather and then maybe do some work here and then we can make some decisions about the spring.

“We don’t need to make those calls today. We are just thrilled to get a win over here for the owners and we have had great help from people like the Taplins.” Alexander was referring to the former Southland trainers Ian and Kerry Taplin, with whom La Crique has been stabled for the last two weeks, while she has been ridden in two of her fast work gallops by New Zealand jockey Trudy Thornton, who now lives in Queensland.

While La Crique could return to New Zealand in the spring if our tracks look likely to provide reasonable footing she could just as easily race in either Victoria or New South Wales where she would have plenty of opportunities to get Australian black type, probably the last piece of the puzzle needed to maximise her future broodmare career.

Being not only a proven weight-for-age performer but a mare who is competitive at a high level between 1600m and up to even 2200m, La Crique will have a plethora of opportunities in Australia.

Her victory was one of five on the day for McDonald which included four black type races, just days after returning from winning one of Japan’s biggest races with Romantic Warrior.

McDonald, and all the Kiwis, were out of luck in a shock Queensland Oaks though, won by 100-1 upsetter Socks Nation for trainer Ciaron Maher.

The classic was dominated by those on the pace but still didn’t see the best of Molly Bloom, who was trapped back on the inside and battled in the straight, Moonlight Magic who loomed but faded and former New Zealand filly Scarlet Oak, who started favourite but pulled up looking scratchy finishing a long last.