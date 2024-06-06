A year has passed since the landmark 25-year strategic partnership between TAB New Zealand and Entain Australia began. Video / Jason Oxenham

The appeal of better track conditions at Ruakākā has Moira and Keiran Murdoch eyeing a series of races for their team in the coming months, including talented five-year-old Shamus.

A winner of six races, including the Group 2 Wellington Guineas (1400m) under the care of Allan Sharrock, Shamus joined the Murdoch’s earlier this year for a change of scenery, notably with their use of Karioitahi Beach for training.

In his first appearance for the stable over 1200m at Te Rapa, the son of Shamexpress pressed on well for fifth behind Turn The Ace and has been allocated the 60kg top weight for the Porthouse Bar & Eatery Bream Bay Sprint tomorrow.

“It was a nice first effort for us at Te Rapa, we’re sort of feeling our way with him,” Moira Murdoch said.

“He’s got a fair bit of weight to carry, but I’m happy with his work and condition coming into the race.

“I did enter him in the sprinter’s final at Ruakākā, I don’t think he’s really a mudder so we thought that would probably be the best option for him.”

The ITM/GIB Sprinter’s Final (1400m) has attracted some strong early nominations for the mid-July meeting, including Group 1 performing mare Malt Time, who is a key rival for Shamus in tomorrow’s race.

Joining Shamus on the journey north is Full Noise, a Turn Me Loose three-year-old contesting the Marsden Metals Group (1400m) at his second race-day appearance.

The gelding finished fourth on debut at Te Rapa on May 18 and is a half-brother to Mihaul, who won five of his six starts for the Murdoch’s in a short career.

“He was a little bit lost left-handed at Te Rapa, so we’ve gone back to right-handed which he has trialled and had jump-outs over,” she said.

“He’s got not-to-bad a draw (6), Tayla Mitchell on, and the step-up in distance will definitely suit him.”

The partnership entered the winner’s circle earlier in the week at Te Aroha with Flying Gib breaking maidens, and Murdoch has pencilled in a trip to Ruakākā for the El Roca filly in search of better ground.

“I was a bit worried about her in the heavy conditions on Monday, so I’m pleased we are heading to Ruakākā for her next effort,” she said.

“It usually affords a pretty good surface at this time of the year, it’s just a bit of a trek to get up there at the moment.”

— LoveRacing