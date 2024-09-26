Racing: Beach Ball set to bounce ahead of Australian visitors

Ricky May has no doubts about the horsepower he will be sitting behind in the Lamb And Hayward Canterbury Classic at Addington tonight.
But for all the talent of last season’s NZ Cup placegetter Beach Ball, May knows tonight’s golden ticket race to this year’s IRT New Zealand could come down to manners.
The Classic brings together many of those ranked between five and 20 for the NZ Cup and might be the last realistic chance for some to get into the race, with the first three home tonight guaranteed a Cup berth.
Beach Ball, courtesy of a wonderful Cup week last season, finds himself almost certainly in the Cup again, ranked 11th and with a few of those immediately behind, particularly the Australians, unlikely to chase a start.
Yet for all his proven open-class form he was rated a $15 chance by the TAB for tonight’s race and May says how quickly Beach Ball can begin may determine how right those odds are.