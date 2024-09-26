Racing: Beach Ball set to bounce ahead of Australian visitors

“I have driven him at three workouts this time in and last week he felt really good,” says May.

“I know Kevin [Chapman, trainer] has had a few little issues along the way, but we all know he finished third in the Cup last year so he can obviously beat most of these this week with the right run.

“But the start will be crucial. As we have seen in most of the races this spring they have been won by the horses who settle handy.

“There are some fast beginners on that front line so where we settle will determine how much work we have to do and maybe his overall chances.” Few in tonight’s race can match Beach Ball’s best, with plenty in tonight’s field still earning their open-class stripes.

So that takes us back to the start and those standing start manners.

If the last two winners of this race, B D Joe (2022) or Republican Party (2023) could get handy then they might have the automatic respect to work their way to the front and possibly dominate.

But in a race with plenty of hard-running stayers and those NZ Cup spots up for grabs it wouldn’t surprise to see one or two drivers throw caution to the wind and the recent on speed bias of the lead-up races be reversed.

Tonight’s other meeting at Alexandra Park should continue the superb recent form of the Purdon/Phelan stable who have red hot favourites in Meant To Be (Race 4, No 5) and Duchess Megxit (Race 7, No 5) and another huge chance with Always B Elitye (Race 6, No 3).

