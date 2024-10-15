Despite remaining unbeaten and second in the National League, Napier City Rovers weren’t in a mood to celebrate on Sunday. Video / Neil Reid

New Zealand horses head the market for the A$20 million (NZ$22,050,000) Everest in Sydney on Saturday after last night’s barrier draw.

The Kiwi-owned pair of I Wish I Win and Joliestar are the two favourites for the 1200m slot race which will be run as a Group 1 for the first time.

I Wish I Win, who runs in the slot named Trackside Media but operated by Entain/TAB, is the $5 favourite after drawing barrier 9 while Joliestar, owned by Brendan and Jo Lindsay of Cambridge Stud, was the $6 second elect after drawing barrier 4.

I Wish I Win’s barrier doesn’t look ideal but he tends to settle no better than midfield and with the Randwick track rated heavy yesterday it could still be soft by Saturday so wider barrier draws could play well.

I Wish I Win ran second in the Everest last year from barrier 1 but was trapped back on the rail and didn’t get clear racing room until late so his wider barrier for Saturday suits better.