Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Melbourne Cup 2025: Jockeys react after Jamie Melham’s Half Yours triumph

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Jamie Melham, riding Half Yours, leads the field home in the Melbourne Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Jamie Melham, riding Half Yours, leads the field home in the Melbourne Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jamie Melham won Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup riding Half Yours. Here’s what the beaten jockeys said.

Wayne Lordan (Goodie Two Shoes): “Ran a wonderful race, got a nice position from my draw and she’s run a cracker. Just one better today but ran great.”

Ethan Brown (Middle Earth): “He ran great.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save