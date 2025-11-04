One of the most exciting young talents in New Zealand rugby has committed his future to the Crusaders.
Oli Mathis, the 20-year-old sensation, has signed with the reigning Super Rugby champions until the end of the 2028 season. Mathis will first link up with the Crusaders’ wider training groupin 2026 before stepping up to a fulltime contract in 2027.
Mathis has gained attention through his ability to play as both a loose forward and an outside back – earning recognition as one of New Zealand rugby’s first “hybrid” players.
In the recently completed Bunnings NPC, Mathis played for Waikato predominantly as a winger; however, he’ll be conditioned as a loose forward in Crusaders colours.
“I guess I played more wing this year. I definitely see myself long-term as a flanker,” says Mathis.
“I think it’s exciting. Like not many people are doing it, to be fair. I see a few more in the NPC have been doing it this year, but I think it’s cool. The game’s changing so fast and it’s cool to be able to play two positions. I’m happy to do what’s best for the team.”
Crusaders head coach Rob Penney is delighted to have Mathis at Rugby Park and is clear that they see him as a loose forward first.
“Look, the aim is to create another All Black, and he’s not going to be one probably as a hybrid,” says Penney.
Penney concedes that hybrid players are becoming more common – but the true value is yet to be seen.
“I don’t know if the game’s ready for it yet. There’s a bit of it floating around, like it’s happening in the United Kingdom a little bit.
“Just for someone like Oli, he could be such a special player in one position. Let’s get him settled and then you know at some point in his future career if he ends up being a hybrid, that’s for others to decide,” says Penney.
“But it’s not out of the question, you know, going forward that something like that doesn’t happen.”
The title-winning coach is also being challenged on his stance by his attack coach, James Marshall.
“James is very innovative and thinks outside the box a lot and he’s a massive advocate for the hybrid,” says Penney.
Regardless of where Mathis plays – or how he’s played, his skill set and signing has created plenty of excitement ahead of pre-season at Crusaders headquarters.