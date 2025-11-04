Oli Mathis in action for the All Blacks Sevens at HBF Park in Perth earlier this year. Photo / Richard Wainwright

Physically, he is transitioning into that role.

“I’m 101kg now, but just slowly building my body - and just not rushing into it. I want to play for a long time, not a short time.”

Mathis says that despite focusing on one position, hybrid isn’t a dirty word to him.

“I think it’s exciting. Like not many people are doing it, to be fair. I see a few more in the NPC have been doing it this year, but I think it’s cool. The game’s changing so fast and it’s cool to be able to play two positions. I’m happy to do what’s best for the team.”

Victorious Crusaders coach Rob Penney. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders head coach Rob Penney is delighted to have Mathis at Rugby Park and is clear that they see him as a loose forward first.

“Look, the aim is to create another All Black, and he’s not going to be one probably as a hybrid,” says Penney.

Penney concedes that hybrid players are becoming more common – but the true value is yet to be seen.

“I don’t know if the game’s ready for it yet. There’s a bit of it floating around, like it’s happening in the United Kingdom a little bit.

“Just for someone like Oli, he could be such a special player in one position. Let’s get him settled and then you know at some point in his future career if he ends up being a hybrid, that’s for others to decide,” says Penney.

“But it’s not out of the question, you know, going forward that something like that doesn’t happen.”

Waikato winger Oli Mathis offloads against Counties during round 3 of the 2025 Bunnings NPC. Photo / Photosport

The title-winning coach is also being challenged on his stance by his attack coach, James Marshall.

“James is very innovative and thinks outside the box a lot and he’s a massive advocate for the hybrid,” says Penney.

Regardless of where Mathis plays – or how he’s played, his skill set and signing has created plenty of excitement ahead of pre-season at Crusaders headquarters.

“We’re going to have eight backs out there, aren’t we?” said Penney.

Mike Thorpe is a senior multimedia journalist for the Herald, based in Christchurch. He has been a broadcast journalist across television and radio for 20 years and joined the Herald in August 2024.