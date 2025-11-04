In March 2023, Melham, then named Jamie Kah before her marriage to fellow jockey Ben Melham, was involved in a horror fall in the VRC Sires’ Produce Stakes, crashing to the Flemington turf in a sickening scene.

She suffered a brain bleed and broken bones and spent six days in an induced coma.

When she was finally came out of it, she didn’t know her own name or age.

Half Yours ridden by Jamie Melham returns to the mounting yard. Photo / Getty Images

It took five months before Melham was allowed to ride again and longer to return to her best.

The feel, the timing, the eye for the gap so crucial to race riding took months to return.

Racing’s ever-present doubters questioned whether the golden girl of Australian racing would ever again be the undeniable talent who had burst on to the Victorian scene since moving there from South Australia.

They should have known better.

Even post fall and with the occasional minor scuffles with officialdom, Melham has always looked most comfortable on horseback.

Yes, she is an athlete and very much a competitor. But at heart, she is a horsey girl.

Half Yours wins the Melbourne Cup. Photo / Getty Images

This year the old Melham was back.

Her quiet confidence and soft hands make her a favourite with trainers and punters even competing on a level playing field with some of the best jockeys in world.

In racing, there is no “female division”. Melham wouldn’t have it any other way.

She did have some help from the boy’s team before heading to Flemington yesterday though, with husband Ben helping her analyze the race until it was burned into her brain.

“Ben and I don’t often talk about races but we must have gone over this 15 times and it worked out exactly as we hoped,” said Melham.

“I were midfield and traveling well, cut the corner and got the gaps at the perfect time.

“But you still need the horse to do that, to take those gaps. And he was so up for it, he is a lovely boy and I told him that when I giving him a hug after.”

Melham was struggling to come to terms with the enormity of her victory which is life-changing for any jockey but as the first female to complete the Cups double and being incredibly marketable, she will have a role to play in future Melbourne Cup days, on or off the track, for as long as she desires.

Jamie Melham with the Melbourne Cup. Photo / Getty Images

What was special felt like a dream because Half Yours is trained by father and son team Tony and Calvin McEvoy, who have been two of Melham’s biggest supporters since they all raced in their native South Australia.

“We saw her coming up through the ranks and knew straight away she was special” said Tony McEvoy.

“We got sick of her beating us so we joined forces and have had enormous success together.

“So to do this together, the Cups double, is incredible.”

The McEvoys only purchased Half Yours in an online auction last year, the gelding having won two minor races back then from five starts abd Calvin blowing their original budget to secure him for A$305,000.

He has since won over A$9million and while he will now he asked to carry weights that may make handicap racing unfavourable in the future, he is a good enough horse to continue the fairytale at the elite weight-for-age level.

Half Yours is by the unfashionable stallion St Jean, who won a City Of Auckland Cup at Ellerslie when trained in New Zealand by Donna Logan toward the end of his career.

St Jean stood at for a stud fee of just $3000 for much of the last eight years and is father to only 67 foals. Half Yours was one of only six foals St Jeans sired that that.

Even now as the father of the Caulfield-Melbourne Cup double winner, St Jean stands at just an $11,000 stud fee, small change in the big-money world of breeding champion racehorses.

St Jean’s story defies logic.

The Half Yours story proves it is not where you start in life, but where you finish.

But it was Jamie Melham who reminded us all, not matter how how tough life gets, never give up.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.