Jamie Melham makes history with Melbourne Cup win after horror fall

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 04: Jamie Melham poses with the 2025 Lexus Melbourne Cup after riding Half Yours to win race seven the Lexus Melbourne Cup during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 04, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images) Melbourne Racing: 2025 Melbourne Cup Day MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 04: Jamie Melham poses with the 2025 Lexus Melbourne Cup after riding Half Yours to win race seven the Lexus Melbourne Cup during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 04, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)

Michael Guerin in Melbourne

The racetrack that nearly killed her changed jockey Jamie Melham’s life forever when she rode Half Yours to win the A$10m Lexus Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.

Melham rode the inch perfect race to add Australia’s most iconic race to the Caulfield Cup they had won together

