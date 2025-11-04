Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Kiwis v Tonga: Shaun Johnson ‘angry’ over Eli Katoa head knocks, calls for heads to roll

Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Eli Katoa moments before he was taken to hospital.

Eli Katoa moments before he was taken to hospital.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand rugby league legend Shaun Johnson is calling for heads to roll over the handling of Eli Katoa’s repeated head knocks that saw the Tongan star undergo emergency surgery following “seizure activity” in their Pacific Championships loss to the Kiwis.

The fallout from the disturbing scenes at Eden Park

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save