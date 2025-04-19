Stephen Marsh goes into one of the biggest weeks of his training career on a high after two black type wins at Ellerslie on Saturday.
Marsh headed to Hong Kong on Saturday to oversee El Vencedor’s preparation for the HK$28 million QEII Cup at Sha Tin next Sunday and he has plenty of reason to smile on the plane after winning both the black type two and three-year-old races at Ellerslie with Little Black Dress and Kiwi Skyhawk.
Flashy filly Little Black Dress maintained her unbeaten record with a dramatic victory in Listed Skycity Star Way Stakes while Kiwi Skyhawk capped a long season with a last-stride win in the $120,000 Trelawney Championship Stakes.
While Kiwi Skyhawk’s class was already established after a strong summer of black type Little Black Dress was having just her second start and looks to have a huge future.
The only thing that seemed certain with 200m left to run in the two-year-old feature was that it looked like a Stephen Marsh-trained quinella with pacemaker Lady Iris clinging resolutely to a narrow lead from Little Black Dress as the pair went stride for stride at that point.