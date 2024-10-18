I Wish I Win is one of the two New Zealand-owned favourites for the A$20 million Everest.

Two Kiwi racehorses are favoured to win the richest prize ever in New Zealand sporting history today.

And the race comes with a free shot at $10 million for New Zealand punters.

I Wish I Win and Joliestar are the New Zealand-owned favourites for the A$20m Everest, the 1200m dash-for-cash horse race at Randwick in Sydney at 6.15pm NZ time.

With the weather warm in Sydney today and the track improving to a Soft 5, the conditions are expected to aid Joliestar, who has ex-pat Kiwi trainer Chris Waller and jockey James McDonald, the kings of Sydney racing, in her corner.

New Zealand punters also have a shot at a life-changing win, with the TAB running their free Mega Millions competition.