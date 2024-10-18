Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Kiwi horses I Wish I Win and Joliestar favoured to win A$20m Everest

Michael Guerin
By
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
I Wish I Win is one of the two New Zealand-owned favourites for the A$20 million Everest.

I Wish I Win is one of the two New Zealand-owned favourites for the A$20 million Everest.

Two Kiwi racehorses are favoured to win the richest prize ever in New Zealand sporting history today.

And the race comes with a free shot at $10 million for New Zealand punters.

I Wish I Win and Joliestar are the New Zealand-owned favourites for the A$20m Everest, the 1200m dash-for-cash horse race at Randwick in Sydney at 6.15pm NZ time.

With the weather warm in Sydney today and the track improving to a Soft 5, the conditions are expected to aid Joliestar, who has ex-pat Kiwi trainer Chris Waller and jockey James McDonald, the kings of Sydney racing, in her corner.

New Zealand punters also have a shot at a life-changing win, with the TAB running their free Mega Millions competition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It is free to all NZ TAB account holders and to be a winner, you have to select the correct finishing order of the 12 horses in the race.

Remarkably, an Auckland man did that last year and won the entire $10m.

The competition on the TAB website closes at 6pm, 15 minutes before the world’s richest race on turf.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The race can be viewed on Trackside (Sky channel 62).

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.

Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing