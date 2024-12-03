This year that crown will sit atop McDonald’s head again as he will officially be named the world’s best jockey at a Gala Dinner in Hong Kong on Friday night.

“It is a huge deal and a real honour,” says McDonald.

“There are so many great jockeys around that to win the title again means a lot but you couldn’t do it without the support of the owners, trainers and the amazing horses I get to ride.”

Tonight McDonald battles with many of the world’s riding elite in the International Challenge, which is held over four races on a night with a huge party atmosphere at Happy Valley.

Horses are allocated by ballot and punters can bet on who claims the overall points-based title.

But while there is an element of fun to the competition it is also worth serious money, the winning jockey collecting HK$1 million (approx NZ$200,000).

“It is great money if you can win it, not that I ever had,” laughs the 32-year-old.

“But it is also really well organised, like everything up here and one of the few times I get to actually have the New Zealand flag next to my name.

“Wherever I go people know I am a Kiwi but it is cool to actually represent the country up here and as you can imagine the standard of riding is very high.”

McDonald is loving his time in Hong Kong, saying his latest stint is made more enjoyable as he knows his way around so much better and he has his family with him.

“I think it is like anywhere, it is easier the more often you go there and the Hong Kong Jockey Club are wonderful, they can’t do enough for us.”

McDonald partners his personal favourite and Hong Kong’s hero Romantic Warrior in the HK$40m Hong Kong Cup over 2000m on Sunday, the richest event on a card that also hosts a HK$26m Sprint, the HK$36m Hong Kong Mile and the HK$24m Hong Kong Vase (2400m).

McDonald won’t be the only Kiwi on show, with former NZ galloper Ka Ying Rising favourite for the Sprint after a sensational last-start win in Sha Tin track in record time while Antino, purchased out of the NZB Ready To Run sales at Karaka and already a G1 winner, runs in the Mile.

“It is a very special night with that quality of horse and horsepeople,” says McDonald.

While Romantic Warrior has won Group 1s for McDonald in Hong Kong, Australia (Cox Plate) and Japan, he could well keep him away from one of his other favourite race meetings this summer.

Romantic Warrior is set to race in Dubai on January 24 with McDonald committed to riding him there as they prepare for the Saudi Cup. The downside is the Dubai race is hours before the Karaka Millions at Ellerslie on January 25.

“It looks like I will be missing that [Karaka Millions] this season unfortunately,” McDonald says.

“I love going home for it and had a wonderful time last year but he [Romantic Warrior] is very special to me and if he is going to Dubai that weekend then so am I.”

Longines International Week in Hong Kong

Wednesday: International Jockey Challenge, Happy Valley.

Friday: Gala Dinner including crowning of Jockey of the Year, New Zealand’s James McDonald.

Sunday: International Race Meeting at Sha Tin.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.