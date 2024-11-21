Lot 288, a colt by Churchill out of the Pierro mare Bagitol, sold for $775,000 after Chad Ormsby had paid only A$25,000 ($27,700) for him. Photo / Trish Dunell

Chad Ormsby has enjoyed plenty of racetrack success this year with pinhooks that he has been unable to sell at the Ready to Run Sale, but the multi-talented horseman had a very different outcome with the standout member of his 2024 Riverrock Farm draft at Karaka on Thursday.

Ormsby trained passed-in 2022 Ready to Run lots Pulchritudinous and Outovstock to win this year’s Group 1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) and Group 3 Manawatū Classic (2000m) respectively, with Pulchritudinous subsequently sold to Australian-based powerhouse Yulong Investments.

On Thursday, Ormsby struck gold in another role. He secured the highest price of the Ready to Run Sale’s second day with the $775,000 sale of Lot 288, a colt by Churchill out of the unraced Pierro mare Bagitol. Ormsby had paid only A$25,000 ($27,700) to buy the colt from the Inglis Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale in March.

“We honestly couldn’t believe we were getting such a high-quality colt for that price in Melbourne earlier in the year,” Ormsby said. “We rated him so highly from the moment we first saw him, and he’s turned out exactly how we hoped he would. There’s so many stages where things can go wrong in this business, but all the way through his preparation, he’s just kept on developing. He’s really become the horse we always thought he’d be.”