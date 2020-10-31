Racing: Who is in the Melbourne Cup? Full field, barrier draw and jockeys revealed

A year of planning and positioning comes to a dramatic end when the Melbourne Cup barrier draw is completed with the horses locked in.
Each year, the announcement of the Melbourne Cup field is one of the most eagerly anticipated moments in racing.
The 2020 Melbourne Cup field, jockeys and barrier draw have all been done for the Melbourne Cup on on Tuesday, November 3.
German raider Ashrun sealed the final spot of this years' Melbourne Cup after a last-to-first win in the Hotham Stakes.
"Big performance from Ashrun with 61kg. Now onto the Melbourne Cup with 53kg. Good to see the Geelong Cup form stand up in that race," the Herald Sun's Glenn McFarlane wrote.
"My goodness was a tough win by Ashrun! Bob of the head decides a #MelbourneCup place," the Herald Sun's Tim Michell wrote.
"Super effort from the winner. Caught the eye previously at Geelong, and trainer Andreas Woehler is a top operator. Must go well on Tuesday if he pulls up ok," ESPN's Andy Withers wrote.
But the horse has picked up a difficult barrier with number 24.
MELBOURNE CUP FIELD
Horse — Barrier — Jockey — Trainer: — Weight
1: Anthony Van Dyck (IRE) — Barrier 3
Jockey: Hugh Bowman — Trainer: Aidan O'Brien — 58.5kg
2: Avilius (GB) — Barrier 10
Jockey: John Allen — Trainer: James Cummings — 57kg
3: Vow and Declare — Barrier 4
Jockey: Jamie Mott — Trainer: Danny O'Brien — 57kg
4: Master of Reality (IRE) — Barrier 11
Jockey: Ben Melham — Trainer: Joseph O'Brien — 56kg
5: Sir Dragonet (IRE) — Barrier 14
Jockey: Glen Boss — Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace — 55.5kg
6: Twilight Payment (IRE) — Barrier 12
Jockey: Jye McNeil — Trainer: Joseph O'Brien — 55.5kg
7: Verry Elleegant (NZ) — Trainer: Barrier 15
Jockey: Mark Zahra — Trainer: Chris Waller — 55.5kg
8: Mustajeer (GB) — Barrier 2
Jockey: Michael Rodd — Trainer: Kris Lees — 55kg
9: Stratum Albion (GB) — Barrier 9
Jockey: Jordan Childs — Trainer: Willie Mullins — 55kg
10: Dashing Willoughby (GB) — Barrier 19
Jockey: Michael Walker — Trainer: Andrew Balding — 54.5kg
11: Finche (GB) — Barrier 6
Jockey: James McDonald — Trainer: Chris Waller — 54.5kg
12: Prince of Arran (GB) — Barrier 1
Jockey: Jamie Kah — Trainer: Charlie Fellowes — 54.5kg
13: Surprise Baby (NZ) — Barrier 7
Jockey: Craig Williams — Trainer: Paul Preusker — 54.5kg
14: King of Leogrance (FR) — Barrier 18
Jockey: Damian Lane — Trainer: Danny O'Brien — 53.5kg
15: Russian Camelot (IRE) — Barrier 16
Jockey: Damien Oliver — Trainer: Danny O'Brien — 53.5kg
16: Steel Prince (IRE) — Barrier 21
Jockey: Willie Pike — Trainer: Anthony & Sam Freedman — 53.5kg
17: The Chosen One (NZ) — Barrier 5
Jockey: Daniel Stackhouse — Trainer: Murray Baker & Andrew Forsman — 53.5kg
18: Ashrun (FR) — Barrier 24
Jockey: Declan Bates — Trainer: Andreas Wohler — 53kg
19: Warning — Barrier 8
Jockey: Luke Currie — Trainer: Anthony & Sam Freedman — 53kg
20: Etah James (NZ) — Barrier 22
Jockey: Billy Egan — Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace — 52.5kg
21: Tiger Moth (IRE) — Barrier 23
Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy — Trainer: Aidan O'Brien — 52.5kg
22: Oceanex (NZ) — Barrier 17
Jockey: Dean Yendall — Trainer: Mick Price & Michael Kent — 51.5kg
23: Miami Bound (NZ) — Barrier 13
Jockey: Daniel Moor — Trainer: Danny O'Brien — 51kg
24: Persan — Barrier 20
Jockey: Michael Dee — Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace — 51kg.