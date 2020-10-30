Website of the Year

Former National deputy leader Paula Bennett tells of her journey from politics to property

6 minutes to read

Paula Bennett was in Tauranga to talk property, not politics. Photo / George Novak

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

The Bay this week hosted former National MP Paula Bennett, who has joined the Bayleys senior management team as a strategic advisory director for the real estate company's commercial and industrial division. She gives her

Three things we didn't know about Paula