Wolverine (right) finished second to Dynastic in the Karaka Million 2YO race. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's best juvenile filly won't be lost to racing here just yet, with Karaka Million runner-up Wolverine set to stay and chase Group 1 glory in April.

The Palmerston North filly was second to Dynastic in the $1 million dash for cash at Ellerslie on Saturday, helped by a beautiful Leith Innes ride which meant her chances were not diminished by her wide draw.

She now has a record of three wins and a second in four starts and being by Tivaci she would look likely to go on with the job as a three-year-old next season, so she has huge future earning potential.

Australia is the promised land for fillies like Wolverine and having been purchased by one of that country's biggest racehorse syndicators in Australian Bloodstock she looks certain to end up there.

But not before she is given a shot at her home town Group 1, the Manawatū Sires' Produce on April 2.

"She will go for a spell now which she deserves because she has done plenty of travelling and some hard racing," says trainer Roydon Bergerson.

"But she is definitely staying here for now and will have a trial on her way to the Sires' Produce at home.

"That gives her a shot at a Group 1 and I'd rather do that on her home track than travel her back up to Ellerslie for the Group 1 in March."

Her targeting the Sires' Produce sets up a potential rematch with Dynastic as he is likely to be aimed at either one or both of New Zealand's Group 1 juvenile races, the other being the Diamond Stakes at Ellerslie on March 13.

Wolverine won't be the only big name in Central Districts racing off the scene for a while, with premiership-leading jockey Lisa Allpress likely to be away from race riding for up to a month after being injured in an accident at the Hawera jumpouts on Friday morning.

Allpress suffered a fracture in an ankle and a laceration on her liver when a horse she was riding became fractious in the starting barriers, reversed out too fast and fell on her.

"It was rider error, I should have gotten off it and let them take it out," says Allpress. "I had a night in hospital and I am in a little bit of pain but it is not too bad.

"I have a moon boot on and I am not allowed to put any weight on the ankle for at least 14 days. So I am already telling people I will be back riding in two weeks and they all tell me I am mad. So it could realistically be up to a month."

That will give premiership chasers Michael McNab, who is only one behind Allpress' 59 wins for the season, and Craig Grylls on 56 the opportunity to pass her on the premiership table and potentially establish a decent break in the hunt for the title.

The TAB has suspended betting on the jockeys' premiership because of Allpress' fall and her absence further depletes the female jockey ranks which already have Danielle Johnson, Sam Spratt, Tegan Newman and Elen Nicholas out injured, while Samantha Collett has moved to Queensland.

Trainers' premiership betting also remains closed with leader Jamie Richards moving to Hong Kong for next season, but no date confirmed for when he is leaving.