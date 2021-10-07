Racing: The two scenarios that could beat Copy That in Alabar Spring Cup at Alexandra Park

Copy That (inside green colours) on way to victory. Photo / Dan Costello

A slow getaway and the horse who pushed him at Group 1 level last autumn look the barriers when Copy That starts his road to the New Zealand Cup at Alexandra Park tonight.

Copy That will be a warm favourite for the $25,000 Alabar Spring Cup, which has drawn a surprisingly big field of 10 for the first open-class pacing race of the northern season.

As talented as some of those rivals are, Copy That is one of the best pacers in Australasia, a Group 1 winner on both sides of the Tasman and one of the early favourites for the New Zealand Cup next month.

He is well suited by tonight's free-for-all conditions, rated 24 points higher than his nearest rival, and the 2200m is ideal because he is fresh-up since a successful Queensland campaign and his best work at the highest level has been in speed tests.

So how does he get beaten? Probably only in two scenarios.

Standing starts are the bane of serious harness racing punters and almost any horse can have an off night behind the tapes. While Copy That tends to be safe away, he has won only three of 10 standing starts and if he even bobbles his rivals will be off and gone over 2200m.

Presuming his makes an average to safe beginning, his greatest and perhaps only danger on class and fitness is Bad To The Bone.

He is a hard-running, constantly-improving pacer who sat parked and pushed Copy That close in the Taylor Mile and Messenger in April. On both occasions he also beat home Amazing Dream so Bad To The Bone could be a serious open-class player this season.

He has looked forward at recent workouts including when buzzing his last 400m in 26 seconds at Pukekohe last Friday, finishing second to Alta Wiseguy who starts in the last race tonight.

Copy That was fourth in that same workout but was given his head only late after starting from 30m behind, and was every bit as sharp as Bad To The Bone over the final 200m.

Where the problem could come is if Bad To The Bone steps well enough to press for the lead as he is the one horse in the race almost certain not to hand the lead to Copy That and that could leave favourite punters with a sick feeling in their stomach.

The other Group 1 glamour pacer returning tonight is Belle Of Montana, but she hasn't looked as forward as the two favourites at the trials and it would surprise to see her beating them in her first start in a year.

That trial-winning performance from Alta Wiseguy last Friday suggests he can test stablemate B D Joe in the last race which provide a racing rarity in that their trainers Steve and Amanda Telfer train all seven starters.

"The two big boys in B D Joe and Alta Wiseguy obviously have a class edge and should lead and trail but I'd narrowly go Alta Wiseguy as our best chance in fitness," said Telfer.

Purdon's Amazing Dream

New trainer Nathan Purdon says even victory in tomorrow night's A$300,000 Victoria Cup at Bendigo probably won't be enough to earn Amazing Dream a NZ Cup shot.

The Auckland Cup-winning mare is second favourite behind King Of Swing for the Grand Circuit race and has the better draw, meaning Anthony Butt has the option to press for the lead.

"I have never had her better and if she gets the front it will take something special for King Of Swing to beat her," said Purdon yesterday. "But I am thinking the NZ Cup is less likely because I can't travel with her because of Covid so I think she will stay here."

Purdon also has former South Auckland pacer American Dealer as a huge chance in the A$200,000 Victoria Derby while on Wednesday he took over Jewels winners Bettor Twist and A Better You for their Breeders Crown campaigns next month.