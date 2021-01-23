Racing: Te Akau's Karaka Million domination comes with a twist

On The Bubbles proved too good for his rivals in the Karaka Million. Photo / Trish Dunell

This time the Te Akau domination of the Karaka Million came with a twist.

Because while racing fans are used to the all-conquering stable winning our only $1 million two-year-old race, they aren't used to it being under Central Districts jockey Jonathan Parkes.

Te Akau trainer Jamie Richards supplied the first four home in the Ellerslie dash for cash, with On The Bubbles remaining unbeaten after three starts even though he came from the outside barrier.

The $90,000 yearling sales purchase, a son of Brazen Beau, surged clear to beat Sneaky Shark and Avonallo in a no-argument performance, with Sophisticardo rounding out the First4.

It was remarkably Te Akau's fifth straight win in the race but the new element, apart from plenty of new owners, was Parkes.

One of the country's best riders, he can sometimes be disadvantaged by his remoteness from some of the bigger training centres.

That hasn't stopped him winning a Railway and an Auckland Cup at Ellerslie but getting on Te Akau two-year-olds gives you a ticket in the big game and Parkes cashed his in last night.

"I've done a bit of riding for Te Akau and Jamie but obviously not that much," says Parkes.

"So to get on a horse as good as him in a $1 million race, that is special for me."

Te Akau boss David Ellis says there is a secret reason dating back a few years for why Parkes was on On The Bubbles.

"He rode Gingernuts to win an Avondale Guineas here for us but we had to take him off because Opie was available for the Derby, which Gingernuts won," Ellis told the Herald.

"But Jonathan was very good about that and handled himself like a professional and I have never forgotten that."

The First4 was the highlight of another huge Karaka Million night for Te Akau, even though they had to settle for second to Aegon with Amarelinha in the $1 million Karaka Classic.

Need I Say More showed a new string to his bow to sit wide through the Almanzor Trophy, carrying a big top weight to win fresh-up, prompting the possibility he could take on the older horses in a star-studded BCD Sprint at Te Rapa on February 13.

As good as he was, Entriviere was even better, winning the Concorde against some of the country's best sprinters at just her fifth start.

Punched out hard early by Danielle Johnson to trail the leader, when she got clear at the top of the straight the only question was how big the margin was going to be.

"The impressive thing is I think 1200m is short of her best yet she just won the Concorde," said Johnson.

That could see her extend out to 1400m or even 1600m, with a race like the Group 1 Breeders Stakes at Te Aroha in April the perfect target to end a brilliant debut season.