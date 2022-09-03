Nedwin reverts to the 65kg minimum for the Pakuranga Hunt Hurdle at Te Rapa today. Photo / Race Images

Champion jumps trainer Paul Nelson believes Nedwin is getting some well-deserved payback in today's $60,000 Pakuranga Hunt Hurdle at Te Rapa.

The Hurdle and Pakuranga Hunt Steeples are two of the north's great jumping races and now find themselves at Te Rapa as Ellerslie is not only closed for the next year but jumps racing there is finished.

That hasn't detracted from the field though, with today's meeting attracting five jumping races and 13 horses in the Pakuranga Hunt Cup, one of the largest open steeplechase fields in New Zealand in years.

Nelson has runners in four of the five jumping races but the best treated looks to be Nedwin, who is favourite for the hurdle after a luxurious drop in weight from when he won the Wellington Hurdle last start.

He carried the 69kg topweight that day and bolted in by 10 lengths yet today starts in another open hurdle reverting to the 65kg minimum, meaning after winning an open hurdle last start he is on the same weight as some maiden hurdlers.

"I think the handicapper owed him that," jokes Nelson. "I was confused about how he got 69kg last time so I am not going to argue about him being back in 65kg this week. He is well and everything is right with him to win but Dr Hank is a pretty good horse."

Dr Hank gets top jumps jockey Shaun Phelan, who rode Nedwin last start, but Nedwin gets an excellent replacement in Aaron Kuru, who is back from Australia.

Dr Hank's trainer Harvey Wilson says the topweight is where he needs to be after running fifth on the flat three weeks ago, but agrees the weights are not ideal.

"Our fella is ready but will also be better for the Great Northern in two weeks. But Nedwin looks well off and Kajino is a good in-form horse. It won't be easy to beat them carrying 69kg."

Nelson rates Suliman hard to beat in the first maiden hurdle, while he has the two topweights in the steeplechase but has a word of warning around favourite Argyll (R6, No 2).

"He was very disappointing in a hurdle last start and has missed some work," explains Nelson.

"Because of that I actually rate No Tip the best of ours in [race six]."

It isn't just about the jumpers today though as some high-class Group 1 performers and smart handicappers clash in the two open flat races.

The last two NZ Oaks winners in Amarelinha and Belle En Rouge meet roller-coaster stablemate On The Bubbles in the open 1200m and while Belle En Rouge while find the distance short of her best, claiming down to 54kg she looks each-way value in a race where Malt Time and Miss Cartier can also win.

The open 1500m also has plenty of weight-for-age depth with Vernanme and True Enough returning, Marroni back from Australia and Markus Aurelius having finished fourth fresh-up.

But the field has great depth and fitter rivals such as Cork can come into play with their light weights in what is another clash of winter form versus the boys of summer.