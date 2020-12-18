Racing: Andrew Forsman needs help from old mate Camino Rocoso in $100,000 Manawatu Cup

Camino Rocoso might come in handy at Awapuni. Photo / Supplied

Trainer Andrew Forsman is hoping an old mate might help him out as he tries to win the $100,000 Manawatu Cup with Star Tsar at Awapuni.

Forsman and training partner Murray Baker send the huge son of Fastnet Rock down to the 2300m Group 3 with a light weight and good draw but the one thing they think he needs to win is a fast tempo.

And that is where old mate Camino Rocoso might come in handy.

The Baker/Forsman stable used to train Camino Rocoso, a one-time favourite for the 2017 Derby at Ellerslie in which he eventually finished seventh to Gingernuts. Camino Rocoso later made his way to Canterbury trainers John and Karen Parsons where he has tasted great success, usually with "catch me if you can" tactics.

While he can also drop out badly, when Camino Rocoso's front-running tactics pay off they are spectacular and they also ensure a true tempo, something Forsman says would greatly aid Star Tsar.

"He is that sort of horse, dour and keeps on going so a good speed would really help him," says Forsman.

"If he can get that over the 2300m then he has to be a chance from that draw with a light weight."

While the opposition contains plenty of the regulars on the Central Districts staying circuit, an interesting returnee is Platinum Invador.

He was a staying star last summer winning the controversial City Of Auckland Cup, second in the Avondale Cup and his last start in New Zealand was a third in Roger That's Auckland Cup.

Platinum Invador was then sent to Australia where his five-start campaign included finishing third in the Herbert Power at Caulfield and trying to qualify for the Melbourne Cup.

He has drawn wide and 2300m might be a stretch fresh-up for two months but he could be a force to be reckoned with again this summer, especially as his rating 93 assessment isn't prohibitive for a horse with his record.

Although Awapuni will be a key focus for the Baker/Forsman team, they also believe they can win one of the features at the Te Rapa meeting with Crafty Jess.

She comes out of mares weight-for-age quality racing last Saturday and slots into a suitable 1600m with a good weight and Opie Bosson to ride.

"She was good last week and this looks a good race for her so she has to be a show," says Forsman.

The stable and Bosson go a long way back, with their greatest victory Mongolian Khan's win in the Caulfield Cup and they combine again with one of his sons, Mongolian Wings, in race three at Te Rapa.

"He was actually really good on debut but he had a hard run. If he can reproduce that run second up he will be hard to beat," says Forsman.