The inaugural Rock the Bay concert at Black Barn in November is the brainchild of the Reid O'Leary Charitable Trust and aims to raise money for Hawke's Bay youth suicide awareness. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay pro mountain biker Brook Macdonald got up so many times after crashing he earned the name "Bulldog."

The 2012 elite World Cup winner chats to Mark Story about his new challenge as ambassador for the Reid O'Leary Charitable Trust - a suicide education initiative formed after the death of Hastings mechanic Reid O'Leary, in 2020.

Why do they call you "Bulldog"?

It came from a mate in the early days of my career. Basically I used to crash a lot and some of them were huge. I used to just be able to get up from them - don't ask me how and why, but I did. It's stuck since then.

Your hard-charging downhill videos look mad to someone like me. How do you steel yourself to do it?

I guess it's like any job, you're well adapted to it. My job may be different to others but you have to shut off and focus on what you have in front of you. Everything else comes with it but the main things is mentally preparing.

Brook Macdonald was left temporarily paralysed after this downhill crash in Canada in 2019. Photo / Supplied

How did you end up as ambassador for the Reid O'Leary Charitable Trust?

I was lucky enough to be asked by Eden O'Leary [Reid's sister] if I would like to be an ambassador, which I jumped at straight away. This charity is so important in our day to day lives and helping people out. My role is just to be the best person I can be for the charity - support, help and be there to change one life, or 100.

How did you recover psychologically from your horrific 2019 bike crash?

Well I broke my back pretty severely, a burst fracture in my L1 and fracture in my T12 which damaged a part of my spinal cord, and I lost sensation from my waist down. To be honest I went through a process of learning to do things again and for me this was a challenge. But I like a challenge, so it was all just one big story of a process of having to re-learn to walk to strengthen muscles, and to ride a bike again.

Given what you've overcome, what advice would you pass on to any youth going through low points in their lives?

You're not alone. Lots of people in this world have struggles and it's just overcoming them and realising how important life is to you, your loved ones and friends. You only have one life, and it's worth more than anything. Take time for yourself, believe in what you're doing and trust everything you have in life.

The Reid O'Leary Charitable Trust is presenting a triple-billed concert, Rock the Bay, which includes Devilskin, The Feelers and Capital Theatre at Black Barn on November 19. All funds raised head to Hawke's Bay youth suicide awareness. Tickets at rockthebay.flicket.co.nz.

The trust was formed in 2021 in memory of Hastings mechanic Reid O'Leary, who took his own life just after his 21st birthday in 2020. The trust aims to provide support and education to young Kiwis struggling with mental health.

Concerts and events are the primary objective, but the trust is placing its short-term focus on fundraising to create a platform from which future events will be launched.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.