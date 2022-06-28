Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|CricketUpdated

Player ratings: The best and worst of Black Caps in England

5 minutes to read
Kiwi captain Kane Williamson had a difficult series. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi captain Kane Williamson had a difficult series. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

Are the Black Caps on the wane or was this series a blip for the world champions? Andrew Alderson delivers the Black Caps' player ratings from their tour of England.

Kane Williamson: 4
High point: The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.