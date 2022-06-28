Player ratings: The best and worst of Black Caps in England

Kiwi captain Kane Williamson had a difficult series. Photo / Getty Images

Are the Black Caps on the wane or was this series a blip for the world champions? Andrew Alderson delivers the Black Caps' player ratings from their tour of England.

Kane Williamson: 4

High point: The perfect throw from mid-off for an alley-oop with Trent Boult to run out non-striker Alex Lees in a mix-up with Zak Crawley at Headingley.

Low point: Getting c Covid b Pandemic ahead of the second test at Trent Bridge, closely followed by c Cordon b Potts three times in the right-armer's maiden series.

Tom Latham: 3

High point: His second innings 76 at Headingley was the work of a craftsman, particularly his penchant for clipping half-volleys on leg stump to the mid-wicket fence.

Low point: His duck in the first over at the same venue with Stuart Broad angling across him, especially after New Zealand had won the toss on a fawn surface.

Will Young: 4

High point: Executing a series of slashing cuts, dismissive pulls and flowing drives on his way to 47 and 56 at Trent Bridge, ensuring solid starts in each innings.

Low point: A pair of ones at Lord's, having infiltrated the county ranks at Northamptonshire to score 331 runs at an average of 55.17 acclimatising earlier in the summer.

Devon Conway: 4

High point: Receiving a collector's edition leather-bound volume of Wisden from editor Lawrence Booth to celebrate his meteoric achievements the previous summer.

Low point: Testing positive for Covid after arriving in London to prepare for a "team activity" between the second and third fixtures. In addition? Failing to get beyond 52.

Henry Nicholls: 3

High point: Endured for a gritty 19 from 99 balls across 137 minutes after arriving at 62 for three in the first innings at Headingley. Struggled to hit the meat of the bat until…

Low point: …he drove spinner Jack Leach to the legside of the umpire. The middle of Daryl Mitchell's bat intervened and the ball ricocheted to mid-off for a freak catch.

Daryl Mitchell: 9

High point: The Gladiator joined The Don as the only overseas players to make centuries in the first three tests of a series in England.

Low point: His 538 runs — the most by a visitor in England for a series of three tests or fewer — came in a losing cause. Also, if we're quibbling, dropped a handful of slip catches.

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell was the tourists' best performer in England. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Blundell: 8

High point: The Matador was a marvel whipping the ball into the legside with supple wrists. His still head set up precise, low-risk stroke-making.

Low point: Fell four short of becoming the 16th New Zealander to a test ton at Lord's, but shared in four century partnerships with Mitchell.

Colin de Grandhomme: 6

High point: His 42 not out saved monumental embarrassment in the opening innings at Lord's when the Black Caps were 45 for seven. Shame he suffered a right heel tear.

Low point: Ben Stokes chopped on for one at 76 for four in the second innings at Lord's but a no-ball reprieve enabled the captain to guide his side back into the contest.

Michael Bracewell: 4

High point: Became New Zealand's 283rd test cricketer at Trent Bridge, the fourth member of his wider family to do so after uncles John and Brendon and cousin Doug.

Low point: Finished with match figures of two for 163 and an economy rate of 7.3 as England sensed vulnerability at Headingley. Enthusiasm was no substitute for experience.

Kyle Jamieson: 5

High point: Probably somewhere in the vicinity of 2.5 metres. His action looked formidable at Lord's where he finished with match figures of six wickets for 99.

Low point: An MRI scan revealed a stress reaction to his lower left back midway through the Trent Bridge test with no substitute option available.

Tim Southee: 4

High point: Had his moments, notably with the off-cutter to dismiss Ollie Pope in the first over of the last day to breathe hope into an eventual lost cause.

Low point: Coped an offside pasting through Jonny Bairstow and Stokes at Trent Bridge. The swing merchant mustered nine wickets at an average of 59 across the series.

Matt Henry: 2

High point: Deserved an opportunity and toiled hard but left his best form at home as man-of-the-series against South Africa, especially on a good Trent Bridge batting deck.

Low point: The haunting image of Jonny Bairstow and Stokes tearing into him on the final day at Trent Bridge during one of the most compelling periods of play in modern tests.

Neil Wagner: 3

High point: Emitted a primal roar dismissing Stokes in his first over of the tour, knowing skipper Williamson's safe hands waited under the ball at mid-off.

Low point: Struggled for his usual pinpoint effectiveness at the upper chest. Are his instincts failing? The oldest member of the side looked tired at 36.

Ajaz Patel: 1

High point: Cue rewind sound effect... becoming the third bowler in test history to take 10 wickets in an innings last December against India at Mumbai.

Low point: Staying pavilion-bound after bowling two overs in the last seven tests. Then seeing fellow left-armer Jack Leach's match figures of 10-166 at Headingley. Barely had a chance.

Trent Boult: 8

High point: Came straight from the IPL, took 16 wickets at 28.93 and demonstrated an MCC coaching manual wrist position to shred the first innings top three at Headingley.

Low point: Had to bowl in the highlights like everyone else as England consecutively chased 277, 299 and 296 in the fourth innings of each match.