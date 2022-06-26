New Zealand's Henry Nicholls leaves the field dejected after being dismissed by England's Jack Leach. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

On the eve of New Zealand's first cricket test against England at Lord's to start this month, any thoughts Michael Bracewell's off-spin might be the difference between winning a match or losing a series 3-0 seemed ludicrous.

Now at the business end of the final fixture at Headingley that is a genuine proposition, albeit with the combined 909 wickets of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner to call on as reinforcements.

Remember the timeline?

Colin de Grandhomme was ruled out for up to 12 weeks with a right heel tear, meaning Bracewell was upgraded from standby to a member of the 15-man squad.

Next, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson caught Covid.

After playing 95 first-class matches and spending more than 11 years on the domestic circuit, Bracewell debuted at Trent Bridge as the country's 283rd test cricketer and fourth member of his wider family to achieve the feat after uncles John and Brendon and cousin Doug.

The 31-year-old scored 74 runs and took 3-122, but suffered at the hands of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes in the second innings. He conceded 60 runs from eight wicketless overs.

Then he had the chance to mull over the five-wicket defeat in isolation after returning a positive test. He rejoined the squad ahead of the final test and got selected after duelling in the nets with Ajaz Patel.

The idea of anointing Bracewell with the responsibility to scythe through the England order has been queried, given he had 30 first-class wickets at an average of 46.8 heading into his second test. He added 1-54 from seven overs in the first innings.

Michael Bracewell of New Zealand celebrates his maiden Test wicket of Ben Stokes. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, left-arm orthodox Patel, the third man in test history to take 10 wickets in an innings last December against India at Mumbai, sits in the pavilion. He has bowled two overs since his 14-225 match feat.

Elsewhere, England's own left-arm orthodox Jack Leach took 5-100 in the first innings from 38.3 overs.

The Black Caps head into the fourth day at 168-5, a lead of 137 with a drying pitch showing traits of variable bounce and turn.

England made 360 and Bracewell can take satisfaction in eventually dismissing Bairstow, albeit for 162 off 157 balls, when he sliced a low catch to Boult running in from long-off. He finished with 1-54 from seven overs.

Boult took 4-104 from 22 overs in the first innings. He says Bracewell has a role to play.

"There's a bit of excitement with turn and a wearing wicket. A couple of balls stayed up and down, but we've first got to put a total on the board which we're comfortable defending."

Vice-captain Tom Latham made 76 as part of a 97-run second-wicket stand with Kane Williamson. The opener had not passed 26 in eight innings since his match-winning 252 against Bangladesh in January.

He distributed strokes all around the ground, but had a particular penchant for clipping half-volleys on leg stump to the midwicket fence. His straight drives and punches off the back foot in the vicinity of point were clinical. Latham eventually edged Jamie Overton behind from the first ball after tea.

He says Bracewell could be handy.

"A few cracks are starting to appear, which I don't see getting any better.

"Hopefully it wears a bit more from the right-handers so our off spin comes into play."

Williamson endured frustration again, dismissed for 48 in the second innings, his highest score of the series. He got mired after Latham's exit, making 11 from 34 balls. Matthew Potts convinced him to flirt at a ball outside off stump and he nicked to Bairstow. His lean back to gaze at the sky is about as demonstrative as the captain gets when expressing frustration.

In a case of deja vu, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell faced building a fourth resurrection partnership in three fixtures.