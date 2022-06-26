Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Andrew Alderson - How Black Caps got themselves into unlikely spin

4 minutes to read
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls leaves the field dejected after being dismissed by England's Jack Leach. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls leaves the field dejected after being dismissed by England's Jack Leach. Photo / Photosport

Andrew Alderson
By
Andrew Alderson

Reporter

OPINION:

On the eve of New Zealand's first cricket test against England at Lord's to start this month, any thoughts Michael Bracewell's off-spin might be the difference between winning a match or losing a series

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.