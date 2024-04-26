Follow the action as the Crusaders host the Rebels in Christchurch.

Reinforcements have arrived for the Crusaders’ clash with the Melbourne Rebels in Christchurch on Friday night, with captain Scott Barrett back in the starting line and David Havili named on the bench.

Barrett hasn’t played since suffering a broken finger in their third-round loss to the Fijian Drua, while Havili has been out since being forced from the field in their round-five loss to the Blues with a calf injury. Havili will provide cover first five-eighths.

They are among a number of changes in the squad. George Bower and Fletcher Newell return to the starting lineup in the front row, Cullen Grace joins Ethan Blackadder and Christian Lio Willie in the loose trio, Rivez Reihana makes his first start since round one, Heremaia Murray starts on the left wing, while Johnny McNicholl starts at fullback.

Crusaders 1-15: George Bower, Brodie McAlister, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett (c), Quinten Strange, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Mitchell Drummond, Rivez Reihana, Heremaia Murray, Dallas McLeod, Levi Aumua, Sevu Reece, Johnny McNicholl.

Reserves: George Bell, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Jamie Hannah, Corey Kellow, Noah Hotham, David Havili, Chay Fihaki.