Ajaz Patel. Photo / Photosport

By Andrew Alderson at Headingley

The absence of left-arm orthodox spinner Ajaz Patel has been a talking point before, during and after England's third consecutive fourth-innings chase to win the test series 3-0 against New Zealand.

This morning's haul of 296 to triumph by seven wickets at Headingley goes with the 299 at Trent Bridge and the 277 at Lord's.

Let's add further context...

The visitors scored 655 runs in 222.5 overs across the game – the hosts hauled them in from 121.2.

They obliterated the 113 runs required in 15.2 overs today with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow not out 86 and 71 respectively.

In the aftermath the focus turned to England left-arm orthodox Jack Leach as man-of-the-match with 10 wickets for 166.

The onus went on his off-spinning counterpart Michael Bracewell to extract variable bounce in the second innings. He finished with match figures of two for 163 at an economy rate of 7.3 as England sensed vulnerability.

The idea of anointing Bracewell to scythe through the opposition order in his second test was queried by fans, given he had 30 first-class wickets at an average of 46.83 heading into the match. His enthusiasm and energy were no substitute for experience.

Left-arm orthodox specialist Ajaz Patel, the third man in test history to take 10 wickets in an innings last December against India at Mumbai, sat in the pavilion. He has bowled two overs in seven tests since his 14-225 match feat.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead and captain Kane Williamson. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps coach Gary Stead and captain Kane Williamson were asked why Patel was overlooked.

"They are the decisions you ultimately have to live by as a selector," Stead said.

"Kane and I spoke about the team we thought would be right for this game. Our batting hadn't been getting the weight of runs as had happened in the past, so we went with the extra batter.

"There's no doubt in my mind Ajaz is still the number one spinner in New Zealand. It's exaggerated a bit by what Jack Leach did as well.

"They made it pretty clear in their dressing room they weren't going to let a guy who is new to test cricket be a threat."

"The spin became as threatening [as the pace bowling] if not more," Williamson added.

"It was a decision we made for the balance of the side. Ajaz is still obviously our number one spinner and you look at that surface on day five and see the value of that."

Williamson says to see England liberate themselves through the man-management of his former teammate and skipper Brendon McCullum was impressive.

"It was frustrating not to get the results, but England came out and put their mark on moments that mattered to swing the course of the contests.

"We had them 55-6 (274 runs behind in the first innings at Headingley) and then the game swung so quickly in two sessions. It was hard to stop.

"They've come out and adopted an approach they immediately feel comfortable with."

England's assault on test cricket's senses is over for now, but captain Ben Stokes reiterated how much benefit they've had from McCullum's contribution.

"Sometimes when two people are so similar it doesn't work.

"But it's amazing to operate with someone who wants more than just results to go their way. I've thoroughly enjoyed working with him so far and I can't see that changing.

"I didn't think it would go this well to be honest. I couldn't have asked for anything more from anybody."