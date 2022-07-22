Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Who should really be accountable for slumping All Blacks

4 minutes to read
All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has named his team for the upcoming SA tour, keeping Cane on as captain, but he remained tight-lipped over changes to coaching staff after their recent test series loss to Ireland. Video / NZ Herald

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has named his team for the upcoming SA tour, keeping Cane on as captain, but he remained tight-lipped over changes to coaching staff after their recent test series loss to Ireland. Video / NZ Herald

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

OPINION:

A week ago I suggested that New Zealand Rugby officials would not be firing coach Ian Foster.

One key reason? That "mea culpa" (acknowledging a fault or error) was not a phrase that came

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.