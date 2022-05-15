Phil Gifford: Seven talking points from Super Rugby Pacific

Beauden Barrett fends off Will Jordan when the Blues last met the Crusaders. Photo / photosport.nz

Beauden Barrett fends off Will Jordan when the Blues last met the Crusaders. Photo / photosport.nz

OPINION:

Phil Gifford presents his seven talking points from round 13 in Super Rugby Pacific.

Their own best match-makers

Pencil it in now. There are two rounds to go, but on June 18 at Eden Park the Blues and the Crusaders will play off in the final of Super Rugby Pacific.

You couldn't look for a better set-up.

Playing at the biggest ground in New Zealand? Check.

The two fiercest rivals in Super Rugby? Check.

The new sharp shooters from Auckland against the toughest old southern dogs on the block? Check.

There are even great backstories. Consider the fact opposing coaches, Leon MacDonald and Scott Robertson, won titles together as players, and then as coaches, with the Crusaders.

The final will get a massive crowd, because the Blues have been winning not only games but also hearts and minds, with their attacking mindset.

Solid foundations

The Blues' backline is loaded with stars, and players like Beauden Barrett, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Caleb Clarke produced some breathtaking moments in the 53-26 drubbing of the Reds at Eden Park.

But the attacking fireworks sprung from the rock-solid foundation provided by the Blues forwards. Take lock James Tucker. The 27-year-old's career has ranged from the St Bede's first XV in Christchurch, to the Waikato, to Zebre in Italy. He's hit a peak for the Blues.

Tucker's so strong that at one stage against the Reds he belted ahead for 15 metres, all the while holding fullback Jock Campbell at arm's length with just one hand.

You wouldn't like me when I'm angry

When Irae Simone scored a try in just the fourth minute against the Crusaders it must have felt like a great start for the Brumbies in Canberra. But it usually doesn't pay to annoy the Crusaders, and they thundered back to a convincing 37-26 victory.

Will Jordan, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall and Sevu Reece provide the classy touches, but at the heart of the Crusaders when they're on song is a relentless physicality.

In a storming forward pack Pablo Matera was a relentless, bruising presence, with skills ranging from agility in the lineout, through fiercely hard-edged ball carrying, to tackling that brought the biggest runners to juddering halts.

Ollie Norris dots down to win it for the Chiefs. Photo / Getty

Give it to a prop

Chief Ollie Norris provided yet more proof that props can do anything by scoring the try that gave the Chiefs a 33-30 win over the Rebels in Melbourne. Ten metres from the line, his team down 30-26 with 30 seconds to play, Norris flung his 120kg frame past four tacklers to score.

It would have been weird if the Rebels had won. Three tries owed nothing to planned moves. One was from an intercept, one from a speculator kick, and the third a bizarre misunderstanding that allowed Reece Hodge to catch a hopeful punt and race untouched to the line.

And that's why coaches go grey

Put yourself in Hurricanes coach Jason Holland's shoes with his team down 15-0 at halftime against the Waratahs.

But then the Canes start to claw their way back. Owen Franks settles the scrum, Jordie Barrett dominates the midfield. Then, at 74 minutes, with the Canes down 18-15, and just before they call for the defibrillator in the coaches' box, Ardie Savea, who moments before had looked like a battered, beaten boxer, raises himself up, and strikes with terrible fury. He shows three Waratahs defenders exactly what an irresistible force is as he scores. Barrett converts, and the Canes win 22-18.

It's going to be a wild ride

On Wednesday, explaining why the Highlanders were playing Sam Gilbert at first-five, the team's assistant coach Clarke Dermody coyly noted that "it potentially indicates a change in the style of game we've been playing".

In Dunedin, the Highlanders whipped the Force, 61-10, and for "change in style" you could have used the words "rip up the playbook, we're going to damn the torpedoes". With Gilbert leading the charge, the Landers produced the most thrilling, running, gunning and stunning display we've seen in Super Rugby this year. You didn't need to be a scarfie with a fried chicken bucket on your head to get excited.

Given the huge success of the Landers' running game against the Force, the match in Dunedin on Sunday afternoon, when the Waratahs come to town, shapes as a must-see.

Folau Fakatava and the Highlanders produced a stunning display. Photo / Getty

Few golden moments

Moana Pasifika have had it tough all season, and it didn't get easier against the Fijian Drua in Sydney. After their embarrassing 67-5 thrashing last week by the Hurricanes the Drua were a different side on Saturday, ahead 14-0 after eight minutes, and going on to win 34-19. It was a strangely tepid match, with the blistering pace and power of Drua wing Vinaya Habosi providing a rare shining light.