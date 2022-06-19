Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: How the Crusaders put on a masterclass to beat Blues in Super Rugby Pacific final

4 minutes to read
Super Rugby Pacific's inaugural season has its first champion as the Crusaders put an end to the Blues 15-match winning streak. Video / Sky Sport

Super Rugby Pacific's inaugural season has its first champion as the Crusaders put an end to the Blues 15-match winning streak. Video / Sky Sport

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

Seven talking points after a surprising Super Rugby Pacific final.

Game of one half

When two quality teams clash, a game is rarely decided at halftime.

Except, it turns out, when Scott Robertson and the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.