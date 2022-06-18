Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Crusaders v Blues player ratings: Rating the Super Rugby Pacific final

6 minutes to read
Super Rugby Pacific's inaugural season has its first champion as the Crusaders put an end to the Blues 15-match winning streak. Video / Sky Sport

Winston Aldworth
By
Winston Aldworth

Head of Sport

OPINION

How the players rated in Saturday's Super Rugby Pacific final at Eden Park.

CRUSADERS

15. Will Jordan - 8
Competition's joint-leading tryscorer has been a threat all season. While the clean breaks were scarce here,

