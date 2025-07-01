“Mr Lepper admitted the violations but sought to be heard on sanction,” the tribunal’s decision read.

“His evidence, by way of a signed statement, was that his use of cocaine occurred out-of-competition and was unrelated to sport performance. He also provided evidence that he had completed a substance of abuse treatment programme related to his recreational use of cocaine.”

The 2025 Sports Anti-Doping Rules (SADR), which have been adopted by Squash New Zealand, state that if an athlete can establish that any ingestion or use occurred out of competition and was unrelated to sport performance, the period of ineligibility shall be three months.

“In addition, the period of ineligibility calculated under this rule... may be reduced to one month if the athlete or other person satisfactorily completes a substance of abuse treatment programme approved by the [Sport Integrity] Commission.”

The commission confirmed it accepted Lepper’s position last week and imposed an ineligibility period of one month, which was backdated to commence on April 28 and ended on May 18.

During that time, Lepper was banned from participation in any competition or activity organised, sanctioned or authorised by any sporting organisation that is a signatory to the SADR.

In 2024, Lepper was awarded Sportsman of the Year by Squash Auckland, which said he had an “outstanding year” as he achieved his best world ranking.

“His passion, mentorship and dedication have made a lasting impact, while his professionalism and strong work ethic are evident in every match he plays,” Squash Auckland said at the time.

“He exemplifies sportsmanship, discipline and a positive attitude, making him a role model for club members and aspiring players both locally and internationally.”