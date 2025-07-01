Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Squash New Zealand youngster Anthony Lepper given one-month ban for cocaine use

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily Sports Update: July 1 2025.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A top New Zealand squash youngster has served a one-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine.

Anthony Lepper, who achieved a career-high world ranking of 134 and was No 4 in New Zealand last year, was provisionally handed the ban on April 28 after a sample collected at the New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport