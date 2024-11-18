“Athletes have a responsibility to set a positive example, especially for the tamariki and rangatahi who look up to them,” said Sport Integrity Commission chief executive Rebecca Rolls.

“Their actions, both on and off the field, influence the next generation of athletes, and it’s essential that they act as role models by making healthy, responsible choices.

“Recreational drugs, including cocaine, are illegal and can pose a real threat to the health and safety of athletes and their teammates.

“It’s not always known what’s in these substances or their strength, which makes them unpredictable and dangerous.

“Their use is a serious issue at all levels of sport and recreation, and we want to work with both sports organisations and athletes to tackle this problem.”

In 2017, Bracewell was sentenced to 100 hours of community work and disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting to driving at more than three times the legal limit.

He was pulled over on East Rd in Haumoana in March and recorded a breath-alcohol reading of 783mcg. The legal limit is 250mcg.

In 2017, Bracewell was sentenced to 100 hours of community work and disqualified from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving in Hawke’s Bay after dogs ate his pet parrot.

The court was told Bracewell had a few drinks at a function when he got a call from his distressed partner telling him their pet cockatoo had been killed by dogs. He then decided to drive home out of “genuine concern” for his partner.

In 2010 Bracewell was convicted in the Masterton District Court for driving with excess breath alcohol when he was 20 years old. He was sentenced to six months’ supervision and disqualified from driving for eight months.

He was first convicted of drink-driving in in the Napier District Court in 2008, at 18 years old, for a breath-alcohol reading of 877; more than double the legal limit of 400mcg that applied at the time.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Since his debut in 2011, Bracewell has played 28 tests, 21 one-day internationals, and 20 Twenty20 Internationals for the Black Caps.